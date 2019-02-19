Try 1 month for 99¢
Truck crash

A tractor-trailer rig was struck Monday evening by another semi as it was merging onto Interstate 80.

 NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL

ELKO – A Utah truck driver was critically injured Monday when his rig was struck by another semi on Interstate 80 near the Lander and Eureka county line.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the crash 17 miles east of Battle Mountain at about 5:35 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates Eniel Batista-Carballo, 28, of Las Vegas was merging onto I-80 from the right shoulder as another tractor-trailer driven by Brent Bingham, 42, of Hyde Park, Utah, was driving in the slow lane approaching the merging truck.

The front of Bingham’s truck hit the rear trailer of the merging truck at full impact. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the eastbound travel lanes, blocking I-80 for approximately three hours.

Bingham sustained critical injuries in the crash and was transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City. Batista-Carballo was transported to the Battle Mountain hospital and was later released.

