Utah man dies in crash near Tonopah

ELKO – A Utah man was killed May 3 when his pickup struck a truck while he was traveling in the wrong lane, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

At about 8:20 p.m., troopers came upon the crash on U.S. Highway 6 about 24 miles north of Tonopah.

Preliminary investigation determined that Christopher Delgado-Rosas, 22, of North Salt Lake City was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup east in the westbound travel lane while a tractor-trailer was traveling west in the westbound lane. The semi driver attempted to steer to the right to avoid a collision but was unable to avoid the pickup, according to NHP.

Delgado-Rosas was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, NHP said.

Both directions of US6 were closed during the investigation and traffic was rerouted on the westbound shoulder around the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to contact the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.

