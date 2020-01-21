3 Utah residents arrested on drug trafficking charges in Wendover

ELKO – An alert patrol officer and a drug-sniffing K-9 led to the confiscation of a significant amount of methamphetamine on Monday in West Wendover.

According to West Wendover Police Department, an officer noticed two suspicious vehicles on Butte Street with three people transferring a bag from one vehicle to the other. The officer spoke to them and determined one of the vehicles had been reported as stolen.

The three suspects – all Utah residents -- were detained. During the investigation, K-9 Officer Astro and his handler arrived and found more than one pound of suspected methamphetamine in one of the vehicles.

The drugs have an approximate street value of $15,000, according to police. All three suspects were arrested shortly after noon and booked into Elko County Jail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alexandra L. Winrow, 34, of Taylorsville was arrested on 16 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, 28-plus grams; one count of trafficking a controlled substance, 14-28 grams; and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Her bail was listed at $4,025,000.

Rickie Johnson, 43, of Magna was booked on 14 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, 28-plus grams. His bail was listed at $3.5 million