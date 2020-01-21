3 Utah residents arrested on drug trafficking charges in Wendover

ELKO – An alert patrol officer and a drug-sniffing K-9 led to the confiscation of a significant amount of methamphetamine on Monday in West Wendover.
According to West Wendover Police Department, an officer noticed two suspicious vehicles on Butte Street with three people transferring a bag from one vehicle to the other. The officer spoke to them and determined one of the vehicles had been reported as stolen.
The three suspects – all Utah residents -- were detained. During the investigation, K-9 Officer Astro and his handler arrived and found more than one pound of suspected methamphetamine in one of the vehicles.
The drugs have an approximate street value of $15,000, according to police. All three suspects were arrested shortly after noon and booked into Elko County Jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Alexandra L. Winrow, 34, of Taylorsville was arrested on 16 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, 28-plus grams; one count of trafficking a controlled substance, 14-28 grams; and possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Her bail was listed at $4,025,000.
Rickie Johnson, 43, of Magna was booked on 14 counts of trafficking a controlled substance, 28-plus grams. His bail was listed at $3.5 million
Julio C. Flores, 28, of Salt Lake City was booked on one count of trafficking a controlled substance, 4-14 grams; and 13 counts of trafficking a controlled substance 28-plus grams. His bail was listed at $3,270,000.
“This is a great example of proactive police work in our community,” said Police Chief Cal Kunz. “When we seize large amounts of illicit drugs it undoubtedly has a direct impact as we strive to keep our City safer.”
Kunz said the department has two fully trained K-9 teams now and will “continue to aggressively pursue illicit drug distribution operations in our area.”