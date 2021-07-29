Vaccines available at National Night Out

ELKO – A third vaccination clinic has been announced for next week in Elko, as COVID-19 case numbers remained high in this largely unvaccinated corner of Nevada.
The event will be held during the National Night Out event in the city park from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Sponsors are Elko National Night Out, Tour Health and Immunize Nevada.
Free vaccines will be available for ages 12 and older. No appointments are necessary, and no insurance is required. The federal government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free to everyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration or health insurance status.
National Night Out is a popular annual event in which residents have a chance to meet first responders from police, fire and emergency medical services. Food and musical entertainment will be provided.
Masks must be worn at all times, according to the vaccination clinic announcement. All surfaces will be sanitized and social distancing will be practiced to ensure the safety of clinic attendees.
“Widespread vaccination will end this pandemic, the way it ended smallpox, polio and measles,” stated Immunize Nevada. “Immunization with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is a critical component of the state and country’s strategy to reduce COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.”
Two other clinics planned for next week were announced earlier. The first is at The Terrace at Ruby View, 1795 Ruby View Drive, from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. The other is at FISH, 821 Water St., from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.
As of Wednesday there were 109 active cases of coronavirus confirmed in Elko County. Three patients were hospitalized.
Sixty residents of Elko County have died from the virus since the pandemic began a year and a half ago.