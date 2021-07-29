Vaccines available at National Night Out

ELKO – A third vaccination clinic has been announced for next week in Elko, as COVID-19 case numbers remained high in this largely unvaccinated corner of Nevada.

The event will be held during the National Night Out event in the city park from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Sponsors are Elko National Night Out, Tour Health and Immunize Nevada.

Free vaccines will be available for ages 12 and older. No appointments are necessary, and no insurance is required. The federal government is providing the COVID-19 vaccine for free to everyone living in the United States, regardless of immigration or health insurance status.

National Night Out is a popular annual event in which residents have a chance to meet first responders from police, fire and emergency medical services. Food and musical entertainment will be provided.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks must be worn at all times, according to the vaccination clinic announcement. All surfaces will be sanitized and social distancing will be practiced to ensure the safety of clinic attendees.