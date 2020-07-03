Vandalism on the rise in Spring Creek

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek residents are asked to report suspicious activity as vandalism and property damage crimes have increased in the last month.

Last week, the Spring Creek Association reported property destruction in two back-to-back incidents at the Horse Palace and Marina.

On June 23, computers were damaged in the Horse Palace office, in what seemed to be an attempt to destroy security camera footage of the break-in, according to the association.

At the Marina the next day, a brand new floating dock had to be removed one day after being anchored for use.

“Elko County Sheriff’s deputies helped us find some of the youth who dismantled the docks, among other things,” the association posted on social media.

In April, Spring Creek residents in the Vista Grande section, Tract 200, reported graffiti on homes and vehicles.

Pictures of spray-painted mailboxes, signs and roads in the Palace Heights section, Tract 400, were posted on the association’s Facebook page last week, with a plea for residents to report suspicious activity.

Newly planted trees and flowers have been ripped out and signs have also been torn down in the last few weeks.