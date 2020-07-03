Vandalism on the rise in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek residents are asked to report suspicious activity as vandalism and property damage crimes have increased in the last month.
Last week, the Spring Creek Association reported property destruction in two back-to-back incidents at the Horse Palace and Marina.
On June 23, computers were damaged in the Horse Palace office, in what seemed to be an attempt to destroy security camera footage of the break-in, according to the association.
At the Marina the next day, a brand new floating dock had to be removed one day after being anchored for use.
“Elko County Sheriff’s deputies helped us find some of the youth who dismantled the docks, among other things,” the association posted on social media.
In April, Spring Creek residents in the Vista Grande section, Tract 200, reported graffiti on homes and vehicles.
Pictures of spray-painted mailboxes, signs and roads in the Palace Heights section, Tract 400, were posted on the association’s Facebook page last week, with a plea for residents to report suspicious activity.
Newly planted trees and flowers have been ripped out and signs have also been torn down in the last few weeks.
“It happens periodically, although since June we have seen an uptick in issues,” said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.
“The SCA is still receiving estimates on the larger issues, although these items will be thousands of dollars to fix, including staff time,” she said.
“There is currently an investigation,” Bahr said, adding teenagers are suspected of committing the crimes. “It was turned over to the Sheriff’s office for the next steps, as witnesses were present.”
In May, the association’s board of directors agreed to purchase a security system for the amenities in an effort to curb vandalism and identify suspects.
The system is expected to be installed by the end of the year. Currently, the association is in the process of finalizing electrical and design plans for the security cameras and microchip card readers.
There are some clues about the identity of the vandals, said Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza. A deputy is assigned to the case and is receiving assistance from School Resource Officers who have access to student files.
“We’ve got extra patrols out there,” Narvaiza said. “I’d like to catch them in the act.”
Anyone seeing suspicious activity is encouraged to contact law enforcement.
“We hope that if residents see something, they say something or call dispatch,” Bahr said. “Ultimately, it comes back on us as property owners to pay for the damages that could have been avoided.”
Residents with a security camera on their premises are also encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office to review footage, Narvaiza said.
