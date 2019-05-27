Vandals hit Camp Lamoille

LAMOILLE – Camp Lamoille structures left standing after last year's Range 2 Fire have been found vandalized just as Lions Club members prepare to clean up the site in the Ruby Mountains.
The discovery of broken windows and other damage was made Saturday morning, said Teri Gage, one of many club members who are working on restoration efforts at the camp.
“Three windows in the administration building and six windows in the bathroom, which was reinforced glass,” Gage said.
A partition wall in the administration building had been knocked down, and light fixtures in three A-frame cabins were also damaged.
The club filed a report with the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and is in the process of submitting another report to the U.S. Forest Service.
It is unclear who could be responsible, Gage said, adding that she hoped the vandals would realize the harm they have done months after the fire destroyed much of the camp.
“We are working so hard to rebuild after the damage of the Range 2 Fire,” Gage said. “This is so disheartening to see that people could do such damage in a place so special to our community.”
The fact that volunteers maintain the camp on their own time without pay makes the vandalism even more “heartbreaking,” she said.
Ten of 16 buildings, including the lodge, were destroyed in the Range 2 fire on Sept. 30, which was driven up Lamoille Canyon by high winds and scorched more than 9,000 acres.
Lions Club members visited the camp two weeks ago and found that the site “survived the winter well,” Gage said, noting that the vandalism must have occurred within the past two weeks.
The Forest Service kept people out of the canyon after the fire until last Friday, when barriers were removed.
The nearly 80-year-old camp was home to the historic Warner Whipple Lodge which was built in 1940. Over the decades, Camp Lamoille has hosted multiple organizations including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and 4-H clubs. It has been maintained by the Elko Lions Club for 33 years and is also home to Camp Dat-So-La-Lee.
Fundraising to restore the camp and build a new lodge began almost immediately, with three phases of work totaling approximately $1 million.
On June 1, a two-day cleanup led by Team Rubicon will remove debris from the camp ahead of Phase 1, which will restore power and water to the site, and repair the restrooms and shower building.
Phase 2 will prepare the camp for reopening next summer with the construction of an open-air pavilion, the addition of three pre-fab cabins and eight RV parking spaces.
Enough money has been raised to cover costs of the first phase and part of the second phase.
The estimated cost for a new lodge in Phase 3 could be about $600,000.
The cost of the recent damages has not been assessed, but an exact figure should be known sometime after the first camp cleanup is completed, Gage said.
Everything is still on track to proceed with Phase 1, despite the vandalism, she said.
“Although [this is] discouraging, we will not let it stop our efforts.”
