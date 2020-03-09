Vapes targeted in second county law

ELKO – There could be two Elko County ordinances that would prohibit tobacco and vape use for minors under the age of 18.
Elko County Commissioners discussed the possibility of adding a second ordinance to combat vaping use among youth, as the board approved the first reading of a tobacco ordinance that would make it illegal for a child under 18-years-old to possess, purchase or use tobacco-related products.
The decision to add a second ordinance targeting vapes came as a result of closer examination of Nevada Revised Statute 244.3572 that allows counties to adopt an ordinance to establish an offense related to tobacco for a minor.
Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg suggested the second ordinance in light of the limitations of the statute.
“It would be a separate ordinance. It cannot be joined with [the tobacco] one because [the tobacco] one is very specific under the statute,” Greenburg explained. “This is all we can do under the statute.”
Greenburg said he would research it further, but advised the Commissioners to continue with the tobacco ordinance.
“I think we need to do that to fill in any of those gaps,” Greenburg said.
Elko High School Principal Tim Wickersham said that since vaping has increased on his campus in the past three years, seeing students use “tobacco in its traditional form,” such as in chewing tobacco and cigarettes, was now rare.
The Commissioners also learned about the potential financial implications to the juvenile probation department where tobacco citations would be processed.
Chief Juvenile Probation Officer Heather Plager said she used traffic citations to estimate the potential annual cost of processing approximately 300 tickets a year, which could total about $27,000.
“I had to pick something to compare it to because it’s a similar process to traffic tickets, a citable offense is what they call it,” Plager explained. “They’re not arresting, just issuing a ticket.”
Plager contacted Laura Oslund, director of PACE Coalition, for assistance in providing tobacco awareness and cessation classes that a minor would have to complete as part of the penalty along with a fine.
Oslund said the organization is looking at grants to fund classes, along with free web-based courses.
According to a survey by PACE Coalition, youth vaping is about twice the national average, where 49 percent of Elko County students admitted to vaping.
The cost could be minimal, said School Resource Officer Aaron Hildreth, who said the ordinance could be “a big tool” to combat the rise of vaping.
“I’m hoping by an ordinance making it illegal to possess, I mean the last thing we want to do is put kids in the court system, that’s our last goal,” Hildreth said.
However, it would “start sending a message” even if officers only confiscate vapes from offenders.
“When kids are on school property, we confiscate it because of school policies. When they are across the street, we can’t touch them,” Hildreth said, adding he hoped the Elko City Council would follow the county and also pass a similar ordinance.
Last month, Wickersham -- along with concerned citizen Tom Bruns -- introduced the issue to the Commissioners, seeking to put the brakes on vaping among Elko County youth.
Wickersham described the impact of vaping, which included three students transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in the past year for vaping related illnesses.
“We’re learning more and more about these juices and oils that are heated and inhaled,” Wickersham told the Commissioners on March 4. “It’s not so much the nicotine or the THC that’s causing people to become very ill, it’s the oils that are inhaled into the lungs, and I believe those are common to all three of those vaping juices.”
Among some of the harmful ingredients found in vape juice cartridges are propylene glycol, a food additive that is also used to make antifreeze, paint solvent, and artificial smoke in fog machines, according to the American Lung Association website.
“They’re not dangerous until they become heated up,” Hildreth said. “Then they turn into formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, which are obviously toxic substances.”
There is an urgent need to do something, said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, who supported the tobacco ordinance and planned draft of a vaping law.
“In my mind, silence is consent, and that’s what [officers are] combating every day. On the one hand, you have a law that says you can’t purchase it, but you don’t have a law that says you can’t possess it,” he said. “That ability to not being able to enforce that is leading to the consensual use of that product.”
“I do think it’s a significant concern on the community,” Andreozzi said.
