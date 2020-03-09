Vapes targeted in second county law

“We’re learning more and more about these juices and oils that are heated and inhaled,” Wickersham told the Commissioners on March 4. “It’s not so much the nicotine or the THC that’s causing people to become very ill, it’s the oils that are inhaled into the lungs, and I believe those are common to all three of those vaping juices.”

Among some of the harmful ingredients found in vape juice cartridges are propylene glycol, a food additive that is also used to make antifreeze, paint solvent, and artificial smoke in fog machines, according to the American Lung Association website.

“They’re not dangerous until they become heated up,” Hildreth said. “Then they turn into formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, which are obviously toxic substances.”

There is an urgent need to do something, said Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, who supported the tobacco ordinance and planned draft of a vaping law.