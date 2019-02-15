ELKO – It looks harmless enough as it resembles a jump drive used to transfer computer files.
Instead, it is a Juul, a type of e-cigarette that has rapidly become the latest trend for adolescents from middle school to high school, and is currently a problem for local schools.
Vaping is now the drug of choice at middle schools and high schools, said School Resource Officers Aaron Hildreth and Shawn Sherwood. Unveiling a collection of more than 100 e-cigarette devices to members of the Elko County School Board, the officers explained the latest trend finding its way to students looking for a nicotine buzz without lighting up.
“These are everyday kids in high schools,” Hildreth said. They vape mostly because it is considered a better alternative to tobacco cigarettes.
“Kids like it because it’s smooth, it tastes good, and doesn’t have that nasty nicotine taste like a cigarette does,” Hildtreth explained.
Although it is an electronic device, the vape’s tiny cartridges contain the amount of nicotine found in one to two packs of cigarettes; or cannabis oils, in a variety of fruity flavors such as Maui apple, cotton candy and bubble gum.
“They’re tiny and they have removable cartridges [that] are easily refilled. They look like iPods or jump drives,” Hildreth said.
A rising trend
The most popular e-cigarette currently is the Juul with a cartridge that contains an amount of nicotine equivalent to two packs of cigarettes, Hildreth said.
According to a post dated Aug. 17, 2018 on the Truth Initiative’s website, the Juul has captured 68 percent of the e-cigarette market in two years. Vapor4Life stated there was as much as 50 milligrams of nicotine in each Juul pod.
Much like smoking has been in the past, vaping is now a fashionable trend among young and older teens, said Courtney Dickensen of PACE Coalition. It goes back to peer pressure and the desire for teens to fit in.
It also is considered better than traditional smoking, which has been declining in recent years, Hildreth said, with teens telling him they don’t see how it can be addictive or even harmful.
“I had a kid [who told me], ‘You make it sound bad, or something,’” Hildreth recalled. “They don’t look at it like they’re doing something wrong.”
Compounding the problem, Hildreth said, is that some parents are considering vaping a better alternative to smoking without realizing the amount of chemicals they are inhaling, and even purchase e-cigarettes for their children.
“You have parent’s saying, ‘I’d rather have my kid vaping than smoking,’” Hildreth said. “I don’t think the education is there.”
It’s not just nicotine
Cannabis oils are also found in the devices confiscated from students in Elko and Spring Creek. Sherwood said they have found CBD and THC oil cartridges in the vapes that can be modified with different heat levels.
“They will put the THC oil in here as well and they can get high off of this as well,” Sherwood said.
“These kids don’t understand how powerful these marijuana pods can be,” Hildreth added, referring to the higher concentrations of cannabis and nicotine that are in the cartridge and are even riskier for teens’ health.
Vaping is not limited to a certain social group of students on campuses who stand on so-called “smoker’s corner” to have a quick smoke in-between classes, Hildreth said.
Teens insisted to Hildreth that vapes can be clean without any stimulants, however out of the devices confiscated, none have been found to have non-addictive substances within them, Hildreth added.
About half of high school students surveyed in 2017 by PACE said at one point in time they had vaped, Dickensen explained, with 21 percent admitting to vaping within one month prior to taking the survey.
“The problem with this is it isn’t your traditional smokers, your traditional stoners that are using these,” Hildreth explained. “These are everyday kids … it’s the cool, hip thing to do right now. It’s straight across the board from your athletes clear down to your kids who you wouldn’t expect with these things.”
“’It’s cool. It doesn’t stink or smell,’” he said they tell him when he asks why they vape. “It doesn’t have the carcinogens.”
From aid to addiction?
Although they can only be sold to people 18 and over, it’s not a problem for teens to obtain e-cigarettes from their friends, Dickensen explained.
“It’s not difficult for these kids to get a hold of,” she said. “It’s not a tightly regulated industry.”
E-cigarettes were first marketed as a method to quit smoking in 2007, yet, health researchers at Yale University said there was no proof that it had any impact. Instead, it became a bridge for younger addicts to try smoking or other drugs.
The Desert Research Institute published a study in 2018 that found “significant amounts of cancer-causing chemicals such as formaldehyde are absorbed by the respiratory tract during a typical vaping session …”
The amount of chemicals in the breath after vaping is “hundreds of times lower than what is found in direct e-cigarette vapors,” said Dr. Vera Samburova, the associate research professor and lead author of the study.
Essentially, there are less chemicals in someone’s breath after someone takes a hit of the vapor, Samburova explained. “[It] suggests that a significant amount is being retained in the user’s respiratory tract,” she said.
What are the consequences?
Dickensen and Hildreth listed lung and breathing issues such as COPD and so-called “popcorn” lung as being some of the heath issues that are becoming associated with vaping, but they added that studies have not confirmed it. “These are too new. We still don’t know what the health concerns will be down the road,” Hildreth said.
Surgeon General Jerome Adams declared there is an epidemic of e-cigarette use among youth across the country, but so far researchers have officially listed only short-term effects of vaping.
Shortness of breath, cough and fevers, inflammation of the lungs are some of the symptoms given by the Mayo Clinic in a Q and A post. Studies point to ingredients in vape fluids that may contain nickel, tin, lead, benzene and formaldehyde.
On school grounds, devices are banned whether or not illegal substances are found within them. They can be confiscated by teachers and returned to the student on the first offense. On the second offense, they are confiscated by school administrators and are turned over to SROs.
Hildreth admitted he is at a loss for a solution to the problem, except for continuing to educate students about the dangers of vaping, letting them know that if they think they are undermining the tobacco industry by choosing trendy vapes over their parent’s and grandparent’s smelly cigarettes, they are mistaken.
“None of you guys wanted to smoke, but at the same time, the tobacco companies knew that and they are invested in this and you guys are falling for it hook, line and sinker,” Hildreth said he tells students. “Now you’re hooked on vapes at even a higher level of nicotine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.