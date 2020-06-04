Vaping ordinance passes first reaading

Initially, a tobacco ordinance was drafted, but was determined by Greenburg not to be effective, as it was limited to tobacco products and did not include e-cigarettes, vapes and vape juice cartridges.

According to the ordinance, a vape product is “any noncombustible product containing nicotine or any other substance that employs a heating element, power source, electronic circuit or other electronic, chemical or mechanical means, regardless of the shape or size thereof, that can be used to produce vapor from nicotine or any other substance in a solution or other form, for the use of inhalation of which simulates smoking.”

A vape is defined as “an electronic cigarette, cigar, cigarillo, pipe, hookah or vape pen.”

If a child violates the ordinance, the penalty for the first offense is a $25 fine and completion of a tobacco awareness and cessation program.

The second offense increases the fine to $50 along with completing the awareness program.

For a third or subsequent offense, the child pays a $75 fine, must complete the awareness program, and faces a 30 to a 90-day suspension of their driver’s license.