Vehicle fire sparks 'firework show'

ELKO -- A vehicle fire early Wednesday morning put on a light display when county firefighters began extinguishing it.
The Elko County Fire Protection District was called out at 1:45 a.m. the ECFPD on a report of a vehicle fire with possible wildland extension. Upon arrival the vehicle was fully involved and a total loss.
Officials said while spraying the engine compartment, flashes of light put on a "firework show” due to magnesium reacting with the water.
No injuries were reported.
Elko County Engine 21, Brush 28, Brush 128, Elko County Sheriff and Elko County Ambulance responded.
The report did not say where the fire occurred.
Firefighters were also called to Three Mile Spring near Metropolis on Tuesday night for a wildfire that burned a tenth of an acre.