Vehicle rolls off canyon road, trapping 3

ELKO – First responders extricated three people from a vehicle in Lamoille Canyon following a rollover Tuesday afternoon.

Elko County Fire Station 28 in Spring Creek and other agencies responded to the call at 1:52 p.m. near Camp Lamoille.

A vehicle rolled “several times,” according to the county. Elko City Fire Rescue, Elko County Ambulance, Elko Sheriff, Reach Air Medical, MedX AirOne and the U.S. Forest Service assisted with manpower needed to do the rescue. There was no word on the extent of injuries.

“This was a perfect display of how our local emergency responders work together efficiently and provide the community with experience and excellence,” stated county responders. “Thank you to all who were involved.”

Part of the upper canyon road remains closed following flood damage in early August, but this accident took place in the lower part that is open to traffic.

