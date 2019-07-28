ELKO – Firefighters responded Sunday morning to a report of a wildfire along Interstate 80 near the Pilot Valley exit.
Nevada Highway Patrol was called to a crash with injuries at mile marker 398 at about 10:40 a.m. The Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting a smoke hazard from a vehicle fire at the same location.
Firefighters were then called to the scene for a wildfire extension.
Winds were blowing out of the southeast at 13 mph and the fire was reportedly moving west.
Drivers were advised to decrease their speed and move over for emergency vehicles.
Temperatures in Elko County were climbing back above normal Sunday, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
