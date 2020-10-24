Verdict reached in home invasion murder trial

Ingram said the case was about “a 33-year-old man who lost his life because the defendant broke into in house and he lost the battle trying to defend himself.”

“The state is asking to find that it’s proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Honeyestewa committed murder in the first degree with the use of a deadly weapon,” Ingram said.

The prosecution recounted testimony from several witnesses that described the motive of the home invasion as an attempt to steal guns and tools belonging to Smith.

During the trial, Honeyestewa’s defense argued that Lopez suggested he and the defendant visit Smith’s home to drink and smoke marijuana with Smith’s girlfriend, Jennifer Stanger.

Ingram reminded jurors of Honeyestewa’s words in police interviews following the incident and on the witness stand, bringing up a quote from the trial.

“‘There’s nothing this man can own that makes it worth getting, you know, I don’t want any part of that,’” Ingram recounted. “He said that right here, after all the time he had to reflect on this case. What does that tell you, ladies and gentlemen? Does that you he was going in there to have a smoke or a cocktail? That’s because in his mind he was going in there to steal something. He was going in there to steal those guns.”