Veterans Day parade begins at 11 a.m.

SPRING CREEK – The annual Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Spring Creek.

The parade route begins at Glen Vista Drive and Spring Creek Parkway, ending at Parkchester Drive.

Sponsored by Elko County, the parade had 26 entrants as of Friday, but more could register before the parade, said Michelle Petty, executive assistant.

Veterans are invited to participate on their own floats or ride the Elko County float.

For those driving in from Elko, parking areas are marked along Spring Creek Parkway. Judges will watch the parade in front of Muley’s Bar & Family Grill.

Elko County asks entrants and parade-goers to abide by virus safety protocols, Petty added.

“We are excited to be hosting this parade with Spring Creek Association and hope that our citizens come out to celebrate our veterans and their service to our country.

A taste of winter is expected to settle in Saturday morning, with a 40% chance of rain predicted and highs in the 40s.

“We will celebrate their sacrifices in any weather,” Petty said.

The Spring Creek Association invited the community to join the County Commissioners “as we honor the women and men who have laid their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America.”

