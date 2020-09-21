Veteran's Day parade might be headed to Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK — A longtime Elko tradition might be headed to Spring Creek this year, as Elko County Commissioners look to host the traditional Veteran’s Day parade.
Commissioner Rex Steninger said during a County Commission meeting last week that Elko County’s plan to host its annual Veteran’s Day parade within the city of Elko was denied due to coronavirus restrictions.
“I said well, if the city won’t let us have it, why not take it to Spring Creek,” Steninger said during the meeting. “So I contacted Jessie Bahr and she thinks that is something they can do out there.”
Bahr, who serves as the Spring Creek Association president and general manager, said Monday that Steninger will be presenting about the possibility of Spring Creek being the site of the county’s Veteran’s Day parade during its regular meeting Wednesday.
“I think our board is always willing to celebrate our veterans and making sure we are honoring them anyway we can,” she said. “Obviously there are guidelines currently in place, and we want to see how we can work with the county and that we are ensuring their safety as well.”
Bahr said that despite the shorter time frame to plan an event, she believes Spring Creek is up to the task.
“When we commit to something we get it done, so we kind of have this attitude at the association that if we commit to it we are going to make sure we are going to do it right and we are going to plan it properly.”
She said when Spring Creek hosted its Fourth of July Parade, there were distance markers placed on the ground every 10-feet, and those are still in place and can be used for a Veteran’s Day parade in November.
“There are certainly going to be state mandates, if those are still in effect by then,” Bahr said. “I know things change on a daily basis and that is something that we will just have to work through if the board does decide to do it.”
The route would likely be the same route that we chose for the Fourth of July Parade, so it would start right after the roundabout, by the churches on Glen Vista, it would go along Spring Creek Parkway to Liberty Creek Elementary.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said Monday that the Veteran’s Day parade is typically hosted by Elko County, but done within city borders, something that coronavirus has made virtually impossible this year.
“Basically, any type of a public gathering where you are going to have more than 50 people will be contrary to the governor’s emergency directive, which would be the phase two guidelines,” Calder said.
Knowing that a parade would result in a highly attended gathering, Calder said the city sent the county’s request for a parade permit to the state.
When approached by Elko County to see of the city would be able to qualify for a parade permit, Calder said the event was forwarded to the state and the Local Empowerment Advisory Panel.
“That is the group that makes decisions about things like that and they denied it,” he said. “They said, (the parade) shouldn’t be allowed.”
Calder said that when Elko County and the city of Elko accepted federal CARES ACT funding, they signed contracts stating they would adhere to all present and future COVID-19 mandates issued by the state. If those directives change between now and November, allowing for larger gatherings, Calder said the city would be more than happy to discuss having a parade within the city limits.
“We are contractually obligated at this point to follow those directives, but if those directives change, and the restrictions are lifted we would, by all means, be open to that,” he said.
Bahr said she believes it is important to get back to life that is as normal as possible, under the circumstances, and a Veteran’s Day parade is just something Elko County should have in its community.
“I think that as much as we are able to continue running programs and events that fit in the guidelines and making sure we are taking as many precautions as possible, but especially for the Veteran’s day parade, I think that is something we should be doing in our community, is honoring those who have sacrificed the most for us,” she said.
GALLERY: Elko Veterans Day Parade 2015
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.