Veteran's Day parade might be headed to Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK — A longtime Elko tradition might be headed to Spring Creek this year, as Elko County Commissioners look to host the traditional Veteran’s Day parade.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said during a County Commission meeting last week that Elko County’s plan to host its annual Veteran’s Day parade within the city of Elko was denied due to coronavirus restrictions.

“I said well, if the city won’t let us have it, why not take it to Spring Creek,” Steninger said during the meeting. “So I contacted Jessie Bahr and she thinks that is something they can do out there.”

Bahr, who serves as the Spring Creek Association president and general manager, said Monday that Steninger will be presenting about the possibility of Spring Creek being the site of the county’s Veteran’s Day parade during its regular meeting Wednesday.

“I think our board is always willing to celebrate our veterans and making sure we are honoring them anyway we can,” she said. “Obviously there are guidelines currently in place, and we want to see how we can work with the county and that we are ensuring their safety as well.”

Bahr said that despite the shorter time frame to plan an event, she believes Spring Creek is up to the task.