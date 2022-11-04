Veterans Day parade on Friday, Nov. 11

ELKO -- Join the Elko County Commissioners in honoring the men and women who in the past and present lay their lives on the line to protect the freedoms and rights of the citizens of the United States of America at the annual Elko County Veteran’s Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Elko.

The parade will celebrate distinguished Grand Marshal Russell Strite, who not only served in the Army’s Chemistry Division from 1941 to 1944, but who is turning 99 years old on Veterans Day.

A special moment will also be observed to recognize former County Commissioner and Veteran Charlie Myers, who along with Assemblyman John Ellison started the Elko County Veterans Day Parade 17 years ago.

“We welcome all veterans to pick up a special folded flag pin honoring All Who Served at the parade stage in front of the Courthouse before the parade begins,” stated county commissioners.

All veterans, current military personnel and their families are encouraged to participate. Any business or organization in the county wanting to honor our heroes are encouraged to enter a float or stand in the crowd along the parade route.

Veterans and family members wanting to ride on the Elko County float alongside county employees are asked to contact the County Manager’s office in order to make accommodations.

Parade Prizes will be awarded to entries in categories including Family, Adult, and Commercial at the Elko County Commission meeting on Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

Parade entry forms are on the Elko County website at www.elkocountynv.net or can be obtained and submitted to the Elko County Managers Office, 540 Court St., Suite 101 or faxed to 753-8535 and will be accepted up until the start of the parade.

The parade will go on no matter the weather.