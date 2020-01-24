Veterans Oral History Project returns to the Poetry Gathering

ELKO – Veterans History Project is returning for five days during the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

Staring Jan. 27, the week-long event invites individuals to recall their military experiences in a video oral history hosted by the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.

Volunteer interviewers are also invited to attend to learn oral history best practices at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 and 30 at the Veterans Resource Center at Great Basin College, Room 113.

The workshops will teach volunteers, age 15 and older, how to collect veterans’ oral history interviews, manuscripts, original photographs and other materials to be submitted to the Library of Congress. The workshops are free to attend, but space is limited.

All Veteran History Project workshops are in collaboration with the VRC and the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

Last year the project collected 11 interviews.

Congress created the Veterans History Project in 2000 to collect, preserve and make accessible the firsthand remembrances of United States war veterans from World War I through the more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand the realities of war.