VFW announces ‘Teachers of the Year’
VFW announces 'Teachers of the Year'

VFW

ELKO – The local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2350, has a “Teacher of the Year” program.

Three teachers recently received local and regional recognition, according to Larry Hire, program manager.

Terri Lopez (K-5), Patricia Tanner (6-8) and Tiffany Williams (high school) won this year’s awards.

“They received a plaque award from both Post 2350 and District 2, a check for $100 from Post 2350, and a check for $100 from District 2,” said Hire. “We believe teachers are real heroes and play such an important part of everyone’s lives, from teaching to mentoring us.”

The awards were presented Feb. 20.

