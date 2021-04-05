VFW announces ‘Teachers of the Year’

ELKO – The local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2350, has a “Teacher of the Year” program.
Three teachers recently received local and regional recognition, according to Larry Hire, program manager.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Terri Lopez (K-5), Patricia Tanner (6-8) and Tiffany Williams (high school) won this year’s awards.
“They received a plaque award from both Post 2350 and District 2, a check for $100 from Post 2350, and a check for $100 from District 2,” said Hire. “We believe teachers are real heroes and play such an important part of everyone’s lives, from teaching to mentoring us.”
The awards were presented Feb. 20.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.