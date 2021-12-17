VFW hosts scholarship competitions

ELKO – The Veterans’ of Foreign Wars recently hosted two youth scholarship opportunities for rural students in northern Nevada.

The VFW has been sponsoring the Voice of Democracy since 1947, according to Post 2350 Quartermaster and District 2 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen chairman Mike Musgrove.

“Before that it was put on by the National Broadcasters Association. The VFW took it over after that and they have been running it ever since. Currently, the head prize at National is a $30,000 scholarship. The lowest one is $1,000.”

“The winner tonight will be submitted to the state Department of Nevada VFW and they will announce that winner the eighth of January at our mid-winter conference in Sparks," he said.

The state winner is submitted to national competition. Those are announced in late February or early March. There are 54 entries: the states, Puerto Rico, Europe and Pacific areas -- "Everywhere we have VFW Posts. Usually, they are kids from the military.”

“For everybody that goes there are 60 sponsored prizes at National. They do their judging and then all the $1,000 winners at National are thrown into a pot and then they draw out for the extra ones. So, by the luck of the draw you could come up as a $2,000 winner.”

Musgrove said the $30,000 winner usually attends the VFW's national convention and delivers their speech.

“It’s been a while since we had a first place winner out of Nevada," he said. "The last one was around ’91. She was from Las Vegas.”

The entrants range from ninth to twelfth grade.

“The ‘Patriot’s Pen’ contest is for middle school, sixth through eighth [grade]. It’s a 300 to 500 word written essay.”

According to vfwnv.com, the Patriot’s Pen competition gives middle school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme, improve writing skills and compete for awards and prizes.

Each year the awards provided from all levels of the competition total about $1.2 million. The first place Department (state) winner competes for $46,000 in awards at the national level. The first place winner receives $5,000 and a trip to Washington, DC.

This year the competitions were held virtually.

Vietnam Voices:

