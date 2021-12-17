VFW hosts scholarship competitions

ELKO – The Veterans’ of Foreign Wars recently hosted two youth scholarship opportunities for rural students in northern Nevada.
The VFW has been sponsoring the Voice of Democracy since 1947, according to Post 2350 Quartermaster and District 2 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen chairman Mike Musgrove.
“Before that it was put on by the National Broadcasters Association. The VFW took it over after that and they have been running it ever since. Currently, the head prize at National is a $30,000 scholarship. The lowest one is $1,000.”
“The winner tonight will be submitted to the state Department of Nevada VFW and they will announce that winner the eighth of January at our mid-winter conference in Sparks," he said.
The state winner is submitted to national competition. Those are announced in late February or early March. There are 54 entries: the states, Puerto Rico, Europe and Pacific areas -- "Everywhere we have VFW Posts. Usually, they are kids from the military.”
“For everybody that goes there are 60 sponsored prizes at National. They do their judging and then all the $1,000 winners at National are thrown into a pot and then they draw out for the extra ones. So, by the luck of the draw you could come up as a $2,000 winner.”
Musgrove said the $30,000 winner usually attends the VFW's national convention and delivers their speech.
“It’s been a while since we had a first place winner out of Nevada," he said. "The last one was around ’91. She was from Las Vegas.”
The entrants range from ninth to twelfth grade.
“The ‘Patriot’s Pen’ contest is for middle school, sixth through eighth [grade]. It’s a 300 to 500 word written essay.”
According to vfwnv.com, the Patriot’s Pen competition gives middle school students the opportunity to express their opinion on a patriotic theme, improve writing skills and compete for awards and prizes.
Each year the awards provided from all levels of the competition total about $1.2 million. The first place Department (state) winner competes for $46,000 in awards at the national level. The first place winner receives $5,000 and a trip to Washington, DC.
This year the competitions were held virtually.
Vietnam Voices:
Vietnam Voices
A look back at our commemorative edition from 2015
ELKO — Bob Neitz always had a gift for repairing things. When he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1969 he was a shoo-in for avionics.
ELKO — When Gary DiGrazia was growing up in Valmy, he never thought he would one day wind up in Vietnam.
ELKO — Joe Rigsby has come full circle with his experience as a Vietnam veteran.
SPRING CREEK — Buck Metcalf is no stranger to war. He served in both Korea and Vietnam and spent a total of 21 years in service to his country.
ELKO — When Earl Bevan enlisted in the Army in 1967 he wasn’t sure what to expect. He was first stationed at Fort Ord, California for basic tr…
ELKO — Mike Musgrove understood the importance of our military long before he enlisted. His father was a career sailor for the Navy. Musgrove …
ELKO — Growing up in Wells Jerry Franco never imagined he would someday wind up in the middle of the Vietnam jungle wondering if he would make…
Gilbert Hernandez always knew he would go into the service when he was growing up in Montello. In 1967 at the age of 18 he signed up for the U…
Today we pay tribute to all of the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces, without whom the freedoms we cherish would n…
Aaron Grant Gerber enlisted in the United States Army in August 1967 He completed basic training at Ft. Polk, Louisiana.
ELKO — On a sunny autumn morning, Great Basin College students, faculty, and staff walk in to the Veteran’s Resource Center for a cup of coffe…
Dennis D. Stellmacher served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was a 1st infantry platoon leader before becoming an executive office…
Leoncio Reyes served in the U.S. Army and was in Vietnam from October 1965 to November 1966.
Charles Briggs served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam in 1969-70.
Fred Elliott was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He served as a medic in Vietnam from 1972-72.
On Christmas Eve 1968, Pvt. Simon Sanchez flew into Vietnam to begin his tour in the 3rd Marine division. He arrived in Da Nang, expecting to …
Rodger Higgins lived in Elko from 1956 until 1960. He was a heavy equipment operator for the U.S. Army in Vietnam from October 1967 to Christm…
Russell Hardisty served as a boiler technician aboard the USS Sample DE-1048 that was assigned to guard and escort U.S. aircraft carriers in t…
Jennifer Brown provided the following account of her father’s service in the Vietnam War: