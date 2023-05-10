ELKO – Memories of the Vietnam War came racing back to local veterans as an approximately five-decade-old Army National Guard helicopter was gently placed inside the VFW’s backyard Monday morning.

The helicopter -- a UH-1 Utility Huey that hauled cargo and personnel -- was brought to its temporary home in Elko and will be placed at a veterans' park that the VFW hopes can be located near the Elko National Cemetery.

Transported from Amargosa Valley’s now defunct VFW Post 6826 last week, Legarza Exploration and Empire Cat combined resources to bring the helicopter back to Elko in a two-day trip that was about 12 hours on the road.

After Sterling Crane lifted the helicopter from a flatbed trailer and put it in the VFW Gaspar Salaz Post 2350 back yard, Vietnam-era veterans on hand looked inside the Huey and began reminiscing about seeing similar aircraft during their tours of duty more than 50 years ago.

VFW member and Vietnam Veteran Jerry Franco recalled the relief soldiers felt when they saw the Hueys fly in to pick up troops.

“These things were a sight for sore eyes when you were there,” he said.

Franco served one tour with the Army 18th combat engineers. “I was with the MACV unit. I saw my share of time over there in ’70 and ’71. One tour was enough for me.”

The risk of being hit by enemy fire prevented landing, making pilots hover the helicopter about two feet above the ground to load troops.

“They don’t come to the ground. You had to throw yourself inside because they didn’t give enough time to sit down and take off,” Franco said.

“When they’re dropping us off" -- he raised his arm to about five feet -- “it was about this high and we’ve got to jump off.”

Many soldiers banged their knees during the leaps off and on the helicopter, Franco said. He admitted that he will need to have knee surgery soon.

“It’s quite a jump when you’ve got all that packing, your rifle and your ammo with you,” he continued.

“You have quite a few Vietnam veterans here who were hitchhikers on these things,” remembered former VFW Post Commander and Vietnam veteran Gil Hernandez. He said he recalled riding in the helicopter between 1967 and 1968 when he served with the U.S. Marine Corps.

“We always took a ride on there and got dropped off and left, and sometimes they would come and get us, or Med Evac. It brings back a lot of memories for different people,” he said.

Hernandez said the pilots were “brave” for flying in to pick up troops.

“[They were] coming in under fire. We’d throw smoke out there and try to let them know where we were at. A lot of times the enemy was sitting there waiting because you can see it’s a pretty easy target if it’s hovering. They didn’t want to stick around too long. They’d get a bead on them with one of those RGP rockets, they’d take it right out,” Hernandez explained.

Planning the move

The acquisition of the helicopter took about a year, Franco said. Bad weather delayed him and VFW member Dale Hudson from traveling south for the artifact.

If it wasn’t retrieved, Franco and Hernandez said it could have gone somewhere else.

“They would have given it to someone else because [aircraft like Hueys] are in big demand. There are other Posts or people that do different things that they have contracts they can fulfill with the Armory,” Hernandez explained.

Franco contacted Hudson, who worked for Legarza Exploration, who in turn reached out to Empire Cat for the truck bed.

“Jerry got ahold of Legarza and they jumped right on it,” Hernandez said. “We’re really thankful because we would have lost it.”

Legarza Exploration Field Supervisor Joshua Ahlin led the crew from his company to Amargosa Valley to pick up the Huey on May 3.

He said the transport back to Elko “was difficult” due to heavy winds. “We had to stop here and there and adjust things.”

Jacob Kindle of Empire Cat based in Elko arranged for the trailer to go with Ahlin to pick up the helicopter. “We didn’t have anything onsite to [load it on]. Empire Cat donated the time for the machine,” Ahlin added.

Ahlin and Kindle are both military veterans and said they were happy to “give back to the veteran community.”

“My family does a lot of stuff with the VFW,” Ahlin said. “Everybody’s excited to see it.”

The helicopter stayed at Legarza’s yard until Monday morning when it was delivered to the VFW post. Sterling Crane donated its services to place it into the VFW’s back yard.

Hernandez added that an armory “back east” told the Amargosa Valley VFW they “need to do something with that chopper.”

“We’re fortunate we got possession of it, but with the understanding we had to get it up here and put it somewhere,” he continued. “It will stay here until we get a static display area.”

History of the Huey

The helicopter has weathered considerably in the southern Nevada desert sun and wind, but there are some markings that point to its past.

The pilot’s door bears the Army National Guard symbol with identifying call letters 66-17004 UH-1 stenciled in silver next to it.

A faded Red Cross insignia is on the nose, and the aircraft’s nickname – “Miss Crystal” – stenciled on a door is still readable.

Wear and tear is also visible within the interior. A broken window on the co-pilot’s side allows a clear view into the control panel and seats that have disintegrated over the years.

Hernandez said he learned that the helicopter’s last flight was from Pahrump to Amargosa Valley’s VFW Post, which was before he was department commander in 2007.

It is unclear when this particular Huey was flown in action, if it was used as a Med Evac aircraft or if it saw action overseas in Southeast Asia or remained stateside.

A search online for a flight log related to the call letters did not immediately produce records or a link to records.

If its previous life is lost to history, Elko veterans aim to give it a new life as the centerpiece of its veterans park in the future. There are plans to clean it up, restore as much of it as possible, and put VFW’s Post 2350 name on it.

‘We’re going to clean it up, put the glass back where it should be,” Franco said.

Elko National Cemetery

Veterans such as Larry Hire are hoping the proposed veterans’ park could be a place with other military artifacts for people to sit and reflect on their loved ones' life of service and sacrifice.

“We’re looking for a future site up by the cemetery,” Hire said.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that Elko would be the home of the first national cemetery in the state. It will be called the Elko National Cemetery and the first phase will include 600 gravesites.

Interments are expected to begin in late 2024, according to officials.

The cemetery, backed by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., will serve northeastern Nevada as well as regional veterans from Idaho and Utah.

Members of VFW Post 2350 said the official resting place would allow family members to be closer to their loved ones and they will not have to travel hours to pay their respects on special occasions.

Currently, there are two state veterans’ cemeteries. The Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery is located in Fernley, about 35 miles east of downtown Reno. The Southern Nevada State Veterans Cemetery is in Boulder City.

The VA reported that there were 3,075 veterans within a 75-mile radius of Elko.

The cemetery will be located south of Rocky Road and east of Jennings Way, sitting on 15.37 acres of land purchased from the City of Elko two years ago for the appraised value of $900,000.

VFW 2350 Post Commander Michelle Milam said she believes the cemetery “is a good idea” due to space for veterans running low at the Elko City Cemetery.

“Yes we have the veterans cemetery over there, but it’s only so much,” she said. “It would also put our town on the map.”

Navy and Vietnam veteran Hudson agreed that the cemetery “is a good thing for Elko.”

“I’m all for it,” said Navy and Vietnam veteran Wayne Smith, noting that it will allow older or infirm family members who might be unable to sit through a long drive to Fernley to pay their respects closer to home.

“I think the cemetery will be good for Elko because it will not only serve Elko but also the surrounding states, too,” Smith added, noting that the National status will prevent someone from developing over it. “It will become sacred ground.”

“I’m looking forward to it because our cemetery is getting filled up real quick,” Franco said. “We have funerals it seems like every week now and we’re seeing Vietnam veterans passing left and right. I’m glad it’s going to be here, instead of Fernley or Boulder City.

Robert Buzzetti worked in the ammunition depots while serving two years in the Army during Vietnam, receiving a Purple Heart from Gen. William Westmoreland. He said he believes the cemetery “is going to be fabulous once it gets built.”

Larry Hire served in the Marine Corps between 1966 and 1969 stationed in Cuba and in Vietnam working in an artillery unit. He said he plans to be buried in the Elko National Cemetery when the time comes.

“I’d like to go into a VA cemetery,” Hire said. “Fernley would be OK, or even Vegas, but it’s not home. Here it’s home.”