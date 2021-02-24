Virtual career fair underway

ELKO -- Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Elko Daily Free Press and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair now through March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are nine businesses from Northern Nevada and Southern Idaho taking part in the event, including featured companies Sun Valley & Humboldt General Hospital.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of Northern Nevada and Southern Idaho," Elko Daily Free Press Publisher Matt Sandberg said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0