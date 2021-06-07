 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual town hall provides Covid-19 vaccine answers
0 comments
top story

Virtual town hall provides Covid-19 vaccine answers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virtual town hall provides Covid-19 vaccine answers
Immunize Nevada

ELKO – Immunize Nevada is hosting a telephone town hall where residents can ask their local physicians about Covid-19 vaccines.

The doctors involved in the forum include Dr. Jacqueline Huynh of the Department of Family and Community Medicine and pediatricians Dr. Jonathan Slothower and Dr. Jocelyn DeGuzman.

The town hall will be moderated by Lisa Kirkman of Ruby Radio.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 9. People can join in by phone or Facebook.

Visit Immunize Nevada’s Facebook page or call 1-800-401-0946 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to preregister for the town hall meeting.

Residents may receive a phone call inviting them to join the town hall.

They can sign up at https://www.immunizenevada.org/townhall.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food Establishment Inspections
Local

Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News