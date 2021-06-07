Virtual town hall provides Covid-19 vaccine answers

ELKO – Immunize Nevada is hosting a telephone town hall where residents can ask their local physicians about Covid-19 vaccines.

The doctors involved in the forum include Dr. Jacqueline Huynh of the Department of Family and Community Medicine and pediatricians Dr. Jonathan Slothower and Dr. Jocelyn DeGuzman.

The town hall will be moderated by Lisa Kirkman of Ruby Radio.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 9. People can join in by phone or Facebook.

Visit Immunize Nevada’s Facebook page or call 1-800-401-0946 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to preregister for the town hall meeting.

Residents may receive a phone call inviting them to join the town hall.

They can sign up at https://www.immunizenevada.org/townhall.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0