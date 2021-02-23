Virus cases drop, 52nd death reported in Elko County

ELKO – Coronavirus cases continued to drop in Elko County over the weekend as the county reported its 52nd death.

The Carlin woman in her 80s was hospitalized at the time of her passing.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and caregivers who have lost loved ones,” stated the county.

Nine patients are currently hospitalized, which is about half the number from a month ago.

Eleven new cases and 37 recoveries were reported Monday and over the weekend, for a total of 110 active cases.

There are currently 71 active cases in Elko, 17 in Spring Creek, eight tribal, six institutional, four in Carlin and two in West Wendover.

The county’s test positivity rate stood at 13.9% on Monday.

Elko County and its healthcare partners are currently administering vaccine to the 65 and older population as well as those who are in the Public Safety and Security, Frontline Community Support and part of the Frontline Supply Chain and Logistics (agriculture and food processing and end-to-end essential goods supply chain) groups of the essential workforce.

