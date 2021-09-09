Virus outbreak impacts three more schools, masks required

ELKO — Three additional schools have been identified to be experiencing outbreaks in Elko County.
As of Thursday afternoon, Adobe Middle School, Liberty Peak Elementary School and Spring Creek Middle School have reported an excess of ten positive cases of COVID-19 within their schools.
This announcement comes only a day after Elko High School, Flag View Intermediate School and Spring Creek High School were also identified as having a school-wide outbreak.
As a result, students in attendance are required to wear a face covering when indoors per Nevada Declaration of Emergency Directive 048.
“I understand the concerns parents and students have with masks, but the practice of wearing one in our schools is one more step we can take to alleviating positive cases and close contacts within our schools,” said Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander.
The District reminds the community that keeping schools open to in-person learning remains its top priority.
“We all want the same thing: to keep kids in school, keep them safe and to ensure that each and every one of them has access to an education in which they feel safe. I hope parents, the community and our stakeholders understand that is our responsibility and priority,” Zander said.
This requirement will be in place for a minimum of 28 calendar days, which is two 14-day infectious cycles. The outbreak designation may be closed, even if there are new cases during the 28-day period. Local health authorities will continually monitor new positive cases within Elko County School District to determine if a new positive case is school or outside related.
In addition to universal mask wearing, DPBH requests that all schools, regardless of outbreak designation or not, follow mitigation measures highlighted in Directive 048 Full Guidance: 2021-22 COVID-19 Guidelines for Prevention and Outbreak Control in School Settings.