Virus outbreak impacts three more schools, masks required

ELKO — Three additional schools have been identified to be experiencing outbreaks in Elko County.

As of Thursday afternoon, Adobe Middle School, Liberty Peak Elementary School and Spring Creek Middle School have reported an excess of ten positive cases of COVID-19 within their schools.

This announcement comes only a day after Elko High School, Flag View Intermediate School and Spring Creek High School were also identified as having a school-wide outbreak.

As a result, students in attendance are required to wear a face covering when indoors per Nevada Declaration of Emergency Directive 048.

“I understand the concerns parents and students have with masks, but the practice of wearing one in our schools is one more step we can take to alleviating positive cases and close contacts within our schools,” said Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander.

The District reminds the community that keeping schools open to in-person learning remains its top priority.