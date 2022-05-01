Virus sample surges at Elko sewage plant

ELKO – COVID-19 levels detected at Elko’s sewage treatment plant have jumped to the highest level seen in the past three weeks.

The “effective virus concentration” on April 26 was 107,718 genome copies per liter, according to a report from Biobot Analytics. That’s up from 24,933 the prior week but down from the 180,991 reported on April 5.

Sample levels have varied widely since climbing to 1.3 million in early February when the omicron variant was spreading.

Elko’s rate is still low compared with the median concentration across the country. Rates in the northeast and Indiana have been higher than average over the past week, according to Biobot. A new subvariant of omicron is believed to be more contagious but less harmful.

Elko’s current sewage concentration indicates enough virus in the community to cause one to five new cases of COVID-19 per day, according to Biobot.

Elko County’s confirmed case rate remained low last week at 96 per 100,000 residents, according to Nevada Health Response. That compares with a statewide rate of 174, and 178 in Clark County.

Hospitalizations remained steady statewide with 68 in Clark County, 11 in Washoe County and two in Carson City.

COVID-related deaths in Nevada stood at 10,752 last week after topping 10,000 in late March.

The state lists 138 overall deaths in Elko County. The count stood at 136 in February.

