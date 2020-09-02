Visions of Nuremberg: Elko soldier had a front-row seat to the trials after World War II

By accounts, the townspeople buried more than 9,000 men, women and children.

“He told me he had dreams … the worst he ever had,” Pinkerton said, describing one conversation with the doctor.

Post-war assignment

Once Pinkerton settled into his quarters at Stuttgart, he was asked to join a horse platoon to patrol the Russian zoned boundary (Soviet Occupation Zone of occupied eastern Germany) to the east. Pinkerton said the winter of 1946 was one of the snowiest locals had seen in years. Pinkerton’s section became responsible for manning three outposts, 24 hours a day.

“If there were enough people, two of us would ride 15 miles out to the end of the border and back,” he described. “The snow drifts were huge.”

Because of Pinkerton’s love for horses and riding experience, he finished his time at Stuttgart as a veterinarian technician with the 14th Constabulary Regiment and then transferred to Frankfurt near the end of his tour in Germany in 1948. His time with Uncle Sam, though, continued. After arriving in New Jersey, Pinkerton extended his enlistment in the U.S. Army Reserve, and when he was recalled for the Korean War, he served at a military hospital in Battle Creek, Mich.