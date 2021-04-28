Vitalant recognizes The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern Nevada for lifesaving efforts

A strong and safe blood supply is critical to meeting patient needs in the wake of injury, surgery, transplant, cancer and other critical health care treatments. Vitalant strives to have three to four days of blood on hand to maintain a healthy and available blood supply. When the pandemic began in 2020, Vitalant Northern Nevada knew that it was key to find safe and open-to-the-public locations to host blood drives to collect the life-transforming gift of blood.

Nicole Jo, Sr. Donor Recruitment Representative notes, “Many of our traditional blood drive locations were not suitable either due to social distancing measures or closures.” That’s when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern Nevada stepped up to help. “We have had many successful blood drives with various churches across the region,” shares Nicole, “I knew they would be a great potential partner to help our community through this tough time.”

After reviewing safety protocols, church leaders gave their blessing for this essential community service in Northern Nevada and across the county. Nicole reflects, “This has been a scary and difficult time for everyone. The fact that the church quickly recognized the importance of blood donation and opened their doors for blood drives was amazing and deeply appreciated!”