Vitalant recognizes The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern Nevada for lifesaving efforts

A strong and safe blood supply is critical to meeting patient needs in the wake of injury, surgery, transplant, cancer and other critical health care treatments. Vitalant strives to have three to four days of blood on hand to maintain a healthy and available blood supply. When the pandemic began in 2020, Vitalant Northern Nevada knew that it was key to find safe and open-to-the-public locations to host blood drives to collect the life-transforming gift of blood.
Nicole Jo, Sr. Donor Recruitment Representative notes, “Many of our traditional blood drive locations were not suitable either due to social distancing measures or closures.” That’s when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Northern Nevada stepped up to help. “We have had many successful blood drives with various churches across the region,” shares Nicole, “I knew they would be a great potential partner to help our community through this tough time.”
After reviewing safety protocols, church leaders gave their blessing for this essential community service in Northern Nevada and across the county. Nicole reflects, “This has been a scary and difficult time for everyone. The fact that the church quickly recognized the importance of blood donation and opened their doors for blood drives was amazing and deeply appreciated!”
As a result, a total of 813 units of blood were donated at church facilities in 2020 as a direct response to the pandemic and the essential need for blood to care for those in our community. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elko provided 548 of those total units.
President Paul Lewis states, “We recognize the need to assist others any way we can, and opening our buildings and contributing to this needed work is exactly what we ought to do, and such a simple thing to do. We have been so pleased to work with Vitalant and we hope that this wonderful success will continue.”
Summer is traditionally a difficult time to maintain the community blood supply. This summer is already forecasted to be especially difficult with fewer pandemic concerns, increased traveling and communities opening for increased activities. The need for blood is constant because it is perishable with no artificial substitute.
“We need donors to keep blood donation on their calendars,” stated Vitalant. “Please join our blood drive hosts like the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to ensure blood is available for those in need.”
If you would like to sign up to give blood or would like to host a blood drive please visit www.Vitalant.org to learn more. Healthy and well individuals can donate, Please note that if you have received a COVID-19 vaccination, you are eligible to donate.