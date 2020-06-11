Vitality Programs awarded telehealth grant

WASHINGTON —The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau this week approved an additional 67 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.
Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use $20.18 million in funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Vitality Integrated Programs in Elko was awarded $180,050 for a telehealth platform, remote monitoring and diagnostic equipment, laptop computers, and tablets to offer patients behavioral health services and treatment for mental health concerns, substance abuse, and medication management by employing telehealth.
To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved funding for 305 health care providers in 42 states plus Washington, D.C., for a total of $104.98 million in funding.
“Since the adoption of the COVID-19 Telehealth Program, the FCC has acted quickly to review applications and approve funding so that more patients can be treated safely at home,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “We have already awarded funds to health care providers across our country, from Maine to the Navajo Nation, Washington to Florida, and Minnesota to Mississippi. And we are already seeing the program’s positive impact on the health and wellness of our communities.
"To give just one example, the program is enabling the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to remotely monitor children who have received organ transplants and are thus immunocompromised. Additionally, the program is focused on mental as well as physical health. More than 100 mental and behavioral health care providers have been awarded funding to ensure that their patients receive the treatment and support they need during the pandemic.
"We will continue processing applications as quickly as we can in order to promote worthy telehealth projects across the country.”
