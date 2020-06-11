Vitality Programs awarded telehealth grant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON —The Federal Communications Commission’s Wireline Competition Bureau this week approved an additional 67 funding applications for the COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

Health care providers in both urban and rural areas of the country will use $20.18 million in funding to provide telehealth services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Vitality Integrated Programs in Elko was awarded $180,050 for a telehealth platform, remote monitoring and diagnostic equipment, laptop computers, and tablets to offer patients behavioral health services and treatment for mental health concerns, substance abuse, and medication management by employing telehealth.

To date, the FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program, which was authorized by the CARES Act, has approved funding for 305 health care providers in 42 states plus Washington, D.C., for a total of $104.98 million in funding.