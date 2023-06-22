ELKO – Elko City Council has approved a final $218,500 American Rescue Plan Act payment to Vitality Unlimited for three of its behavioral health projects.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as ARPA, was established to help states and localities address the economic and health consequences of the COVID-19 public health emergency and its economic impacts. During the City’s ARPA hearings in the fall of 2021, the Council recognized the negative behavioral health impacts on the community caused by the pandemic.

In the beginning of 2022, Council awarded Vitality $1.5 million of Elko City’s $27.4 million ARPA funds. The grant awarded $878,000 for increased behavioral health and addiction treatment capacity, $475,000 toward the construction of a Women’s Treatment Residence, and $147,000 for Vitality Center pandemic resilience.

Vitality Unlimited Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer Ester Quilici presented the status of the different projects the nonprofit has done in the past year.

Vitality has provided services in Elko for 52 years and has grown through the decades to become a social safety net for Elko County and the state, Quilici told Council.

“We will continue to expand to meet the needs of our community,” she said.

The largest portion of the funds was used to increase behavioral health and addiction treatment capacity. Vitality hired additional staff and continues to look for more providers.

“We will soon have a psychologist who is home grown,” Quilici said. “That is who we want, people who are homegrown and willing to stay in rural Nevada.”

The ARPA funds also allowed Vitality to expand its trauma and crisis response as a provider for 9-8-8 calls for mental health emergencies. In the fall of 2022, Vitality purchased and customized a sprinter van to be used for crisis services and for mobile therapy. Vitality staff has used the van to respond to crisis calls and Elko Police Officers have called Vitality to assist in the field.

This month, Vitality began taking the Mobile Therapy Van to different locations in Elko to do outreach in the city, Quilici said. The van has already been to the Terrace – Elko Senior Center, the Humanitarian Camp on Hot Springs Road, and the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce’s Sherman Station.

Vitality will continue this type of outreach to help spread awareness of the services available at the nonprofit’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic on Bluffs Avenue in Elko, Quilici said.

The City’s ARPA grant was also used to improve Vitality Center, which provides residential substance use and co-occurring mental health treatment. The building, which opened in 1985, received a much-needed remodel to make it more energy efficient. The building has new windows and energy-efficient lighting but is still waiting on a few more items to complete the remodel. Vitality has had a walk-in refrigerator and freezer and a new HVAC system on order for months, Quilici said. The refrigerator/freezer will increase the facility’s food storage capacity and the new HVAC with scrubbers will decrease energy costs and provide the healthiest environment possible.

The ARPA grant also funded a portion of the new Women’s Treatment Residence on Southside Drive. The women and teen girls who receive treatment at Vitality Center reside in a house that Vitality rents on Idaho Street, which is old and needs improvements. Vitality provides residential treatment to an average of 150 females a year. The ARPA funds were used to begin construction on a new building.

“We hope to have it completed in less than six months,” Quilici said.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener thanked Quilici for all the services Vitality provides to the community.

She in turn thanked City Council for caring about the behavioral health of the residents of Elko and helping to fund Vitality and its projects.