Vitality Unlimited receives grants
Vitality Integrated Programs serve outpatient behavioral health needs

Vitality Residential and CCBHC Program Director Esther Quilici reviews the paperwork for the Vitality Integrative Program’s certified community behavioral health clinic.

ELKO -- Vitality Unlimited, established in Elko in 1971, was recently informed by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that they have been awarded two grants at $4 million each.

These grants will enable Vitality Unlimited to expand their already successful Carson City and Dayton Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics to add a new CCBHC in Reno.

Vitality Unlimited opened their first CCBHC, Vitality Integrated Programs – Complete Behavioral Health, in Elko on July 1, 2017, as part of a public-private partnership between Vitality Unlimited and the State of Nevada Department of Public and Behavioral Health. The Carson City and Dayton CCBHCs opened February 1, 2019. The expansion into the Reno location will occur sometime after August 31, 2021.

To qualify for certification, CCBHCs provide core services across the lifespan, utilize evidence-based practices and health information technology, report on quality measures, and coordinate care with primary care providers and hospitals in the community.

Populations to be served are adults with serious mental illness, children with serious emotional disturbance, and those with long term and serious substance use disorders, as well as others with mental illness and substance use disorders.

The demonstration program reflects a broader administration-wide strategy to create a health care system that results in better care, smarter spending and healthier people.

