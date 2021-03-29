Vitality Unlimited turns 50

ELKO – From its humble beginnings in 1971 to its current multi-location service, Vitality Unlimited has come a long way.

“It was a community-based organization with public/private partnership,” said CEO Ester Quilici. “It was created by a group of citizens here in Elko as well as other groups around the state of Nevada.”

Quilici said when the federal government decided to promote community-based programs that would address alcohol and drug addiction, they reached out to communities.

“I saw the original document where nine people signed on the bottom that they wanted to be on the committee to create the Elko Area Council on Alcohol and Other Drugs of Abuse, ENCADA.”

She said the organization incorporated in 1972, then began to flounder.

Then, Dorothy North came on board in 1977.

Quilici wrote that North “… had vision, drive, talent and training as a substance use disorder counselor. She was also a good administrator and developed a good relationship with the state to apply for funding. In the early ‘80s she had an established outpatient practice, a transitional house and a detoxification program. In 1982 she established residential [care].