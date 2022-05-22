Volunteers clean up historic Midas Cemetery

MIDAS - Friday the 13th turned out to be a good day for the Midas Cemetery. Weeds were mowed down, brush was cleared, and the old paint was scraped from the picket fence. Gravesites were carefully tended, and new concrete footings were poured for the decorative entry gate.

More than 20 volunteers came from the town of Midas, the Upper Clover Ranch, and Hecla Nevada and worked hard all day to help spruce up the 114-year-old burial ground. At midday they took a break for lunch, which was underwritten by Hecla Nevada.

A handful of people returned on Saturday morning to finish scraping the fence and prepare it for staining.

Numerous donations provided funding for the supplies needed for the project, and local residents loaned power equipment and tools.

Located outside the town of Midas, the Midas Cemetery is owned by Elko County and maintained by Friends of Midas, a historic preservation nonprofit group established in 1994. In the early 2000s, Friends of Midas built the white picket fence and entry gate to replicate the original that had burned in the 1950s.

Strong winds knocked down the decorative entryway a few years ago. With the new footings, it should be able to withstand such weather events for many years into the future.

“We know of 28 people who were buried here between 1908 and 1932,” said Dana Bennett, president of Friends of Midas. “But theft and wildfires destroyed most of the markers, and we don’t know exactly who is buried where.”

Only three original granite markers remain. Since 1995, additional markers have been installed in memory of some of the historic burials and for the six inurnments.

Experts from the Comstock Cemetery Foundation, including a stone mason, also attended the May 13 cleanup to provide advice on repairing and maintaining the historic markers. Their trip was supported by the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office.

The group estimated that the Midas Cemetery may have as many as 40 old graves.

Also providing much-welcomed expertise was associate archaeologist Margo Memmott, a member of the Register of Professional Archaeologists. She excavated one of the historic gravesites, assisted by Kenneth Altenreuther of Midas, and provided previously unknown information about its construction.

Memmott’s trip to the remote cemetery was supported by Broadbent & Associates Inc., a Nevada company offering environmental remediation, water resource, and civil engineering services.

The locations of individual gravesites have been lost over time, and relocating them will require the use of ground-penetrating radar. Corey Rice, county surveyor and senior planner for Elko County, is managing that project. Working with Friends of Midas to obtain funding, Rice indicated that he hopes to be able to move forward with the project this year.

“The Midas Cemetery could serve as a model for other historic cemeteries,” he said.

After all the volunteers and equipment left the site at the end of the weekend, the Midas Cemetery was once again a peaceful and beautiful final resting place.

On Sunday, May 30, at 10 a.m., Friends of Midas will host a walking tour of the Midas Cemetery. The tour will be led by Bennett, a Nevada historian who lives in Midas. The public is invited. Additional information may be obtained by emailing FriendsofMidas@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0