Voters asked to check Clerk's website for ballot status

ELKO – Elko County voters are urged to check their ballot status on the Elko County Clerk's website instead of Ballot Trax.
According to County Clerk Kris Jakeman, the online program does not track the office's updates as they are entered into the system.
"That information is not updated in real-time, so there's a lag," she explained.
It takes additional time to upload information into the voter registration system because of post-election procedures the office is required to follow, Jakeman said.
She advised people to visit the Clerk's website on the Elections page to check their mail-in ballot's return date.
The list of voters who turned out in-person on Election Day and early voting is expected to be fully updated on Friday, Jakeman said.
Support Local Journalism
Voters may also check to see if their ballot was returned without a signature or a signature mismatch, which must be corrected so the vote counts. Those voters have been notified by mail, she added.
"Letters were sent out to everyone, and they have three ways to cure that signature," Jakeman explained. "We want to make sure because their vote won't count unless they prove they voted that ballot."
The Clerk's website also includes a link to the Nevada Secretary of State's Frequently Asked Questions.
Jakeman encouraged voters to visit the website first, read the links and then call the Clerk's office if they have further questions or verify information at 775-753-4600.
Ballots are still coming in, Jakeman said. Ballots postmarked Nov. 4 and after will be entered in the system and marked as late.
The next election update will be posted Friday afternoon and will include mail-in ballots that were dropped off at polling locations and postmarked by Nov. 3, Jakeman said.
On Wednesday, the Clerk's office reported 82.55% of votes were tabulated.
Out of 20,598 ballots, 6,586 votes were cast by mail, 10,509 were cast in early voting, and 3,503 on Election Day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.