Voters asked to check Clerk's website for ballot status

ELKO – Elko County voters are urged to check their ballot status on the Elko County Clerk's website instead of Ballot Trax.

According to County Clerk Kris Jakeman, the online program does not track the office's updates as they are entered into the system.

"That information is not updated in real-time, so there's a lag," she explained.

It takes additional time to upload information into the voter registration system because of post-election procedures the office is required to follow, Jakeman said.

She advised people to visit the Clerk's website on the Elections page to check their mail-in ballot's return date.

The list of voters who turned out in-person on Election Day and early voting is expected to be fully updated on Friday, Jakeman said.

