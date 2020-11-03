Voters choose Morris and Simons for city council

ELKO – Out of four people who vied for two seats on the Elko City Council this year, incumbent Mandy Simons and candidate Clair Morris garnered the most votes.
With 56% of the vote counted, Morris had 2,799 and Simons 2,236. Rowena Smith was at 1,485 and Gratton Miller, 1,437.
Simons will retain her seat and Morris will fill the post currently held by councilman Robert Schmidtlein.
“I appreciate the support I got,” said Morris. “I’ve spent my whole life here, worked hard and kept my integrity intact, and I can do the same on the city council and I will do my best to do that.”
A former Elko County undersheriff and city police chief, Morris decided to run for office saying this was “an opportunity for me to give back.”
“I don’t really have an agenda,” he said. “I’m just going to look at each and every thing that comes before the city council and vote my values and morals and what’s best for the taxpayer of the City of Elko."
Morris served in law enforcement a total of 40 years. He also worked as a security manager with Newmont Gold for seven years.
Morris said he would feel comfortable in the position researching facts and issues.
“I’ll do a little investigation myself, that’s my background,” he said, “just to make sure that I know what’s going on before they come on the board that night.”
"I'm honored that the people of Elko would allow me to serve anther term," said Simons. "There are a lot of projects that we have begun and I'm excited to get to see them through."
“I feel like the city is growing, and there are still some opportunities to facilitate that growth and make decisions that will help Elko remain an amazing place to live,” she said in an earlier interview with the Free Press.
Simons has been involved with the City of Elko Arts and Culture Board. This is one of the highlights of her time in office, she said.
Another “feather in her cap” is the near completion of the Elko Sports Complex.
--
