Voters to determine the future of school construction funding

The debt management commission reviews the impact on the school’s debt limit, at a current assessed valuation of about $230 million, and the impact on the overlapping tax rate.

Johnson said he believed the request would pass through the commission without any problems.

“Since we would not be asking for more than the 75 cents we’re currently levying, that shouldn’t be an issue because we’re going to use the same rate or less. In which case we aren’t infringing on anybody’s ability to access tax rate for operating or capital purposes, which is the second criteria the debt management commission uses.”

The second option is a bond question that goes to the voters for millions of dollars upfront.

“It’s still subject to whatever tax rate is available, but you are able to accelerate the receipt of funds, and you can issue bonds in phases,” Johnson explained.

Bonds are not issued upfront but as needed within a six-year window, and would be on the ballot in the 2027 general election.

A third alternative is a rollover program, a hybrid of PAYG and bonds used by other school districts. That option is unavailable until the school district enacts a bond program first and requires two elections.