WELLS -- Madison Wachtel recently graduated from Wells high School and now is moving on to continue her higher education at University of Minnesota at Crookston, home of the Golden Eagles. She received an athletic scholarship and an academic scholarship to attend classes there. She also received local scholarships that will pay for her schooling through her freshman year and part of her sophomore year.

Wachtel earned the athletic scholarship from participating in horse shows that had western riding competition. The competition involved controlling the horse in the arena with the different gaits of walk, trot, extended trot, and lope. She was recommended by local professionals and had to submit a video showing her competing on different horses. Wachtel also had to take a written test and had to interview in person at Crookston.

Wachtel was accepted to be a new member of this elite college equestrian team of which there are only 40 members selected from across the nation. She will now compete with the 13 western riding teams in the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association. There are also 13 ISHA members that compete in English riding. The rest of the 40-member equestrian team are in the National Collegiate Athletic Association; Wachtel will be competing in both. She said that only six members compete per horse show, and they are chosen from their performance during practice.

Madison has been riding horses since she was 4. Recently she and two other riders from the YEDA High Desert Horsemen in Wells competed in the YEDA State Invitational Horse Show at McDonald, Tennessee and placed as finalist in their classes. Madison has participated in several YEDA Nationals shows earning fifth place, which qualifies her to show next year. She rides her horse Chrysteel and they have practiced together to perfect their performance. Madison also has a younger horse, Rhea, that she has trained.

While attending the University of Minnesota, Madison plans to study agricultural education focusing on meat science. After graduation she would like to teach high school agriculture classes and be an FFA adviser.

Wachtel is coached by her mom, Laurel, who is herself an AGHA/NSBA judge and AQHA professional horseman judge. Recently Laurel started the Youth Equestrian Development Association in Wells for riders in grades 4 to 12 who want to learn to be better at riding and competing at horse shows in horsemanship classes. After high school graduation a YEDA member can compete at the college level and earn scholarships.