Wages up in Elko County

ELKO — Nevada’s economy continues to show solid growth, although there are signs that it is slowing compared to previous years.
That was the message Nevada State Bank presented this week in its quarterly report to the Elko Area Chamber. Data in the report was analyzed by Applied Analysis, which has offices in Las Vegas and Reno.
“The tight labor market in Nevada has contributed to rising wages throughout the state, including Elko County,” stated the report.
During the second quarter of 2019, weekly wages in Elko County averaged $1,014, an increase of 4.6 percent from the same period in 2018. Both the wage level and annual growth exceeded statewide figures.
Elko County’s unemployment rate of 2.7 percent is a record low for the county and marks just the second time that Elko has recorded sub-3 percent unemployment rates in consecutive months since measurement began in 1990, the bank reported.
“The increase in average wages, combined with greater overall employment, has led to consistent growth for the total wages earned in Elko County, which in the second quarter of 2019 measured $252.6 million, 6.4 percent more than the prior year,” the report states. “The trailing four-quarter total of Elko County wages shows even greater growth of 7.3 percent.”
While wages and incomes continue to rise in Elko County, measures of consumer spending have shown “more modest growth or even stagnation,” the report stated. “Elko County’s trailing 12-month total of taxable retail sales grew just 2.3 percent year-over-year through September 2019, compared to 6.6 percent growth statewide.”
One major factor in the local economy is the price of gold, and it has remained elevated over the past year. Gold averaged roughly $1,472 per ounce in November 2019, down slightly from averages of $1,495 in October and $1,510 in September but still good for 20.9 percent growth year-over-year.
Nevada Gold Mines Limited, the new joint venture between Barrick Gold and Newmont Goldcorp, became official in July 2019 and reported its first combined financial statements at the end of the third quarter. The joint venture reported gold production of 535,000 ounces, representing the combined production of the Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Phoenix and Long Canyon mines.
All of the major growth rate indicators listed in the report were up compared with a year ago, except for gross gaming revenues.
Gross gaming revenue in Elko County was listed at $25.1 million in the most recent quarter, compared with $25.3 million a year ago.