Wages up in Elko County

ELKO — Nevada’s economy continues to show solid growth, although there are signs that it is slowing compared to previous years.

That was the message Nevada State Bank presented this week in its quarterly report to the Elko Area Chamber. Data in the report was analyzed by Applied Analysis, which has offices in Las Vegas and Reno.

“The tight labor market in Nevada has contributed to rising wages throughout the state, including Elko County,” stated the report.

During the second quarter of 2019, weekly wages in Elko County averaged $1,014, an increase of 4.6 percent from the same period in 2018. Both the wage level and annual growth exceeded statewide figures.

Elko County’s unemployment rate of 2.7 percent is a record low for the county and marks just the second time that Elko has recorded sub-3 percent unemployment rates in consecutive months since measurement began in 1990, the bank reported.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The increase in average wages, combined with greater overall employment, has led to consistent growth for the total wages earned in Elko County, which in the second quarter of 2019 measured $252.6 million, 6.4 percent more than the prior year,” the report states. “The trailing four-quarter total of Elko County wages shows even greater growth of 7.3 percent.”