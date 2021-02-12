Walmart begins COVID vaccinations

ELKO – Vaccine eligibility criteria are not expected to change over the next few weeks, but there will be more places to get them.
Walmart pharmacy is administering COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Eligible residents can schedule an appointment directly via the Walmart website once appointments are available. Visit the Elko County website to review the eligibility criteria.
Elko County continues to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in coordination with the Nevada State Immunization Program and local health partners, including Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and Nevada Health Centers.
Since the start of the vaccine rollout in late December through Feb. 2, Elko County has received an allocation of 5,145 first doses, including vaccine directly allocated to Smith’s pharmacy.
As of Feb. 10, 5,015 first doses and 851 second doses have been administered for a total of 5,866 doses administered.
“While the vaccine eligibility criteria will remain the same for the next few weeks, we are working closely with the State Immunization Program to onboard additional vaccine providers to allow for more access within our communities,” stated the county. “Our ability to move into the next prioritization will largely depend on vaccine allocation over the next few weeks.”
Vaccine Registration
The following documentation may be required for vaccinations:
— Identification
— Proof of employment (to verify prioritization in one of the essential work force categories)
— Health insurance information, if insured
If you meet the eligibility criteria, you may register for a COVID-19 vaccination at one of the locations below.
Vaccine Point of Distribution Events
Feb. 12 – Jackpot, Nevada Health Centers Clinic noon to 2 p.m. MST. Serving the essential workforce and individuals age 65 and older.
Feb. 19 – Elko Senior Center from 9 a.m. to noon – serving individuals age 65 an older. Sign up for second dose registration or first dose registration (limited to 50 doses).
Feb. 24 – Wells, from 9 a.m. to noon – serving the essential workforce and individuals 65 and older.
Feb. 26-27 – Elko Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for 65+ only). First and second dose registration.
Ongoing Vaccine Clinics
Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital – serving the essential workforce and individuals age 65 and older.
Smith’s Pharmacy (Elko and West Wendover) – serving individuals age 65 and older,
Walmart Pharmacy – serving individuals age 65 and older.
For additional information regarding vaccine administration, visit www.elkocountynv.net or the Immunize Nevada webpage.
People may also contact the Immunize Nevada COVID-19 vaccine hotline 800-401-0946 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.