Walmart begins COVID vaccinations

ELKO – Vaccine eligibility criteria are not expected to change over the next few weeks, but there will be more places to get them.

Walmart pharmacy is administering COVID-19 vaccine through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Eligible residents can schedule an appointment directly via the Walmart website once appointments are available. Visit the Elko County website to review the eligibility criteria.

Elko County continues to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in coordination with the Nevada State Immunization Program and local health partners, including Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and Nevada Health Centers.

Since the start of the vaccine rollout in late December through Feb. 2, Elko County has received an allocation of 5,145 first doses, including vaccine directly allocated to Smith’s pharmacy.

As of Feb. 10, 5,015 first doses and 851 second doses have been administered for a total of 5,866 doses administered.