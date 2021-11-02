Wanted: Name ideas for VA cemetery

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has announced that the National Cemetery Administration is soliciting recommendations from veterans and military organizations for naming the veterans cemetery coming to Elko.

Construction is slated to begin yet this year on the cemetery on land the City of Elko sold to the Veterans Affairs Administration this year after years of efforts, including the Cortez Masto’s work to locate a burial ground for veterans in Elko.

Elko City Council agreed in July to sell 15.37 acres to the federal government for the appraised value of $900,000 southeast of the intersection of Jennings Way and Rocky Road.

Name recommendations can be submitted to the National Cemetery Administration through Dec. 17. The names should help identify the location of the cemetery, have broad appeal to the veteran population, and be relevant to local history, geography, or other community features, according to the Nov. 2 announcement.

Recommendations may be sent by email to NCA.PacificDistrictOffice@va.gov or mailed to the National Cemetery Administration Pacific Office, 1301 Clay St. Suite 1230 N, Oakland, CA 9461.

Cortez Masto’s office also reported that Nevadans can reach out to her office at 775-686-5750 for guidance and assistance.

