Warm spell could spell stormy weather for Elko

ELKO -- High pressure continues to bring steady warming conditions with record-breaking temperatures possible on Wednesday.

A few thunderstorms are possible across Elko County later Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. “This kick starts an active weather pattern for the remainder of the week.”

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night in Elko. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Significant precipitation is not expected, but the warm temperatures are resulting in increased snowmelt. This will lead to elevated flows on many of the higher elevation creeks, streams and rivers, particularly in the Ruby Mountains and the northern part of Elko County.

The high on Thursday will be about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday, at 80 degrees. Highs on Friday and into the weekend will be in the 70s before turning cooler next week.

