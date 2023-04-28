ELKO -- Warmer temperatures through the weekend will continue to fuel snowmelt in higher elevations, and flood watches are in effect for most of Elko County and all of Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties.

Increased flow has been observed in some rivers and creeks along the Humboldt and Owyhee rivers, according to the National Weather Service. Flood advisories have been issued for the Owyhee River near Mountain City, the Bruneau River at Rowland, and Maggie Creek near Carlin.

Additionally, a flood advisory remains in effect in the Taylor Canyon area along State Route 11 southeast of Tuscarora.

High, fast moving, and very cold water is possible in mountain creeks and streams.

Elko’s high temperatures are expected to reach into the lower 80s Saturday through Monday before dropping back into the mid-70s.

The water level in the Humboldt River through Elko remains around 4 feet but is forecast to climb near the "action level" of 5.5 feet by Tuesday.

Lamoille Creek has been fairly steady and was around 2.7 feet as of Friday.