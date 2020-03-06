Washoe health officials monitor cruise passengers, close school after man tests positive for coronavirus

“That investigation and other investigations led back to the identification of the cruise ship as being an exposure for residents,” Dick said.

At this point, Dick said that the patient who tested presumptively positive is being treated as a travel-related case and that health district officials have not yet identified any transmission of the virus within the community. Dick said that the health district is “working diligently” to trace the individuals the man may have had close contact with since returning from the cruise after he tested positive Thursday evening.

Once the health district has completed its “contact investigation,” Dick said that the district will take “appropriate action with them for isolation and monitoring.”

The health district is also asking that travelers returning from China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, countries with higher rates of active transmission, to “self-isolate” and contact the district.

“We are asking that if we have any travelers returning from those five countries, that they self-isolate and contact the health district so we can work with them on risk assessment and monitoring,” Dick said.