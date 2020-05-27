WATCH NOW: A new place for lithic lovers – Miner’s Delight Rock Shop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Jackie Brickey has spent a lot of time on her own. Ed, her husband, has been in the mining industry for years and that meant a great deal of time on the road away from their place in Montana.

Jackie learned how to do lapidary work in her spare time. This fun hobby turned into a regular job when the couple moved to Colorado and opened a store. Jackie and Ed recently relocated to Elko, hauling along all of Jackie’s display cases, rocks and tools. Her new shop will open Tuesday.

“I just kind of got into it,” said Jackie. “We are both rock hounds.”

Jackie sets stones for people and has recently learned to silversmith.

“I really think agate is beautiful, but I like it all,” she said. “Everything we touch is either mined or grown.”

“Ed’s grandad mined uranium in Colorado,” Jackie said. Her father-in-law and son have also worked in the industry.