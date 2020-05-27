WATCH NOW: A new place for lithic lovers – Miner’s Delight Rock Shop

ELKO – Jackie Brickey has spent a lot of time on her own. Ed, her husband, has been in the mining industry for years and that meant a great deal of time on the road away from their place in Montana.
Jackie learned how to do lapidary work in her spare time. This fun hobby turned into a regular job when the couple moved to Colorado and opened a store. Jackie and Ed recently relocated to Elko, hauling along all of Jackie’s display cases, rocks and tools. Her new shop will open Tuesday.
“I just kind of got into it,” said Jackie. “We are both rock hounds.”
Jackie sets stones for people and has recently learned to silversmith.
“I really think agate is beautiful, but I like it all,” she said. “Everything we touch is either mined or grown.”
“Ed’s grandad mined uranium in Colorado,” Jackie said. Her father-in-law and son have also worked in the industry.
The store carries mineral and fossil samples, as well as wind chimes, jewelry and other items made from stone.
Geodes are popular with children. They can take them home, put them in a sock or cloth bag and crack them with a hammer, revealing the mysteries inside.
In time, Jackie hopes to expand her merchandise line. She also carries items for those who believe in the metaphysical properties of certain gems.
Jackie is considering teaching classes once the couple settles in.
Miner’s Delight is a local distributor for E-Z Cab polishing machines.
Eureka NV, in the eye of the beholder:
Eureka: In the Eye of the Beholder
Eureka, Nev. was settled around 1864. It started as a mining town and remains connected to the mining industry. At the time, photography was in its infancy, having been discovered in France around 1830. This small town at its peak had a population of approximately 9,000 people. Photographing the "burb" during the heydays would have been a very time-intensive process. Photographers at that time would have to have a large amount of equipment including a horse drawn wagon with a portable darkroom for the intinerant variety. The population has dwindled to 600 and the time it takes and the equipment needed to make the imagery have decreased significantly. All images in this portfolio were taken with an Android phone using the Hypocam black and white app.
