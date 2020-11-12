WATCH NOW: Ames appointed undersheriff for Elko County

ELKO – Former Nevada Highway Patrol lieutenant Justin Ames is bringing his 16 years of law enforcement experience, administrative training and meritorious service to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
Ames was appointed undersheriff on Oct. 26 by Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza.
An Elko High School graduate, Ames moved here from western Wyoming in 1987 with his family when his father got a job with Newmont. He was hired by NHP in 2004, working traffic and drug interdiction in Wells and Elko before being promoted to administrative sergeant and then lieutenant shortly before he retired to take the undersheriff position.
As undersheriff, Ames is now in charge of the lieutenants that oversee the department’s law enforcement operations and the jail.
In 2011, Ames received the highway patrol’s Meritorious Service Medal for his actions during a traffic stop that turned into a major arrest. He said the speeding driver acted unusually nervous after being pulled over, and so did the 15-year-old girl riding with her.
Ames started asking more questions and discovered that the driver had met the girl on the internet, then traveled through Nevada to pick her up from another state. With help from Elko County Sheriff’s Office detectives, the driver was later charged with first-degree kidnapping of the runaway teen.
“Trooper Ames took a juvenile predator off our highways when many officers might have been inclined to just issue a speeding citation,” state his award, which also pointed out that over the prior year he had arrested 30 people on 48 felony charges, seizing more than $473,000 cash, 304 pounds of marijuana, 270 grams of methamphetamines, 230 grams of cocaine, and other narcotics.
Besides law enforcement and administrative skills, Ames brings a broad knowledge of Elko County’s sprawling landscape to the position of undersheriff. He is an avid outdoorsman, big-game hunter and Jeep enthusiast.
Ames said working with the community is a priority as he adapts to his new position.
“We’re going to stay actively involved with Shop With a Cop, and reaching out to the schools” with programs such as the reading initiative called “Pastries with a Pal.”
“I believe that the sheriff’s office has a strong relationship with the citizens of Elko County, and one of my missions here would be to keep that relationship as good as we can and work to improve it as much as possible,” he said.
