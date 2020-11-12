WATCH NOW: Ames appointed undersheriff for Elko County

ELKO – Former Nevada Highway Patrol lieutenant Justin Ames is bringing his 16 years of law enforcement experience, administrative training and meritorious service to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

Ames was appointed undersheriff on Oct. 26 by Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza.

An Elko High School graduate, Ames moved here from western Wyoming in 1987 with his family when his father got a job with Newmont. He was hired by NHP in 2004, working traffic and drug interdiction in Wells and Elko before being promoted to administrative sergeant and then lieutenant shortly before he retired to take the undersheriff position.

As undersheriff, Ames is now in charge of the lieutenants that oversee the department’s law enforcement operations and the jail.

In 2011, Ames received the highway patrol’s Meritorious Service Medal for his actions during a traffic stop that turned into a major arrest. He said the speeding driver acted unusually nervous after being pulled over, and so did the 15-year-old girl riding with her.