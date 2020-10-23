WATCH NOW: Anacabe's Elko General Merchandise, an iconic local business

ELKO — Stepping into Anacabe’s Elko General Merchandise today is not all that different than it was 70 years ago. From the red and gray checkerboard floor to the wood tables displaying everything from cowboy poetry books to high visibility safety gear, Anita Anacabe-Franzoia continues the legacy of service established by her father more than eight decades ago.
“My dad always wanted to take care of everyone that came into the store whether it was a man or a woman, whatever,” she said from behind the store’s cash register. “I try to offer you an honest price.”
While the Elko store has been open since 1936 at 416 Idaho St., its roots stretch back to the 1920s in McDermitt, Nevada, when the late Joe Anacabe decided to open a store.
“My father went to that area above Winnemucca about 1902,” Franzoia says. “He was a buckaroo. He’d drive those 10-horse teams and did all that kind of stuff. Wound up with some cattle, he was trying to get rid of them.”
Anacabe sold his cattle — saying he would never be broke again — and opened a general store in McDermitt.
After traveling to the Basque Country with his son in 1928 and spending some time in California, where his son settled, Anacabe decided to return to Nevada.
While he was familiar with the Winnemucca area, Anacabe was concerned that he knew too many people, and would feel obligated to extend credit, so he decided to set up shop down the road in Elko. The store was operated as a family business, with his son Frank receiving half ownership in 1950, and his second wife Margaret working in the store. The family lived in the rooms above the store.
“From day one, I lived upstairs,” Franzoia said. “I was the rugrat around here.”
Franzoia recalled taking naps inside the counters and riding through the store on her tricycle with her friends.
After the deaths of her father and brother in the 1970s, Franzoia became the majority owner of Anacabe’s Elko General Merchandise and has continued to operate the store ever since.
While some things have changed since the days when her father Joe and half-brother Frank were running the store, Franzoia says her business philosophy really hasn’t.
Franzoia, who is of Basque heritage, said she remembers the sheepherders coming into the store to get completely outfitted with gear, and her father would gift them with a pocketknife, telling them it will be their best friend.
While the store still carries several general merchandise items ranging from moccasins to silver jewelry, the safety toe boots and PPE are the hot ticket items these days.
The store’s electronic doorbell rings and Franzoia rises from behind the cash register, intent on helping the customer find exactly what he is looking for. It is a scene that has repeated itself thousands of times in her lifetime.
Franzoia asks the customer a few questions before walking across the store to pull a pair of work boots from the shelves.
“I ask a lot of questions,” she says moments later. “It is trying to qualify the customer so they can make the best purchase.”
“If I can talk to a customer, rarely will I lose him,” she adds.
While one wall in the store is a mixture of various items, the other is dedicated almost entirely to mining and drilling work gear.
“The money is in safety toes and high visibility (safety equipment) and stuff like that,” she says.
Franzoia explained that while the boots the customer purchased were nearly $600, she tries to offer several different price points with boots of similar appearance. This way, she has something in stock for just about every budget.
“It is trying to take care of everyone,” she says.
Franzoia said the majority of her business comes from the mining and drilling industries. Programs like the Nevada Gold Mines voucher system, which allows NGM employees to purchase boots and then be reimbursed by the company, have really kept her going throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
After a lifetime of involvement in the family business, Franzoia, who turns 66 this month, said her plans for the future are open right now, regarding retirement or the possibility of a new owner for the store.
“It has changed in the last year,” she said. “I had a few people looking at buying the place and those fell through.”
For right now, she is focused on keeping Anacabe’s Elko General Merchandise going, offering Elko County residents the goods, just like they have done for nearly 85 years.
