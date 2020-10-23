WATCH NOW: Anacabe's Elko General Merchandise, an iconic local business

ELKO — Stepping into Anacabe’s Elko General Merchandise today is not all that different than it was 70 years ago. From the red and gray checkerboard floor to the wood tables displaying everything from cowboy poetry books to high visibility safety gear, Anita Anacabe-Franzoia continues the legacy of service established by her father more than eight decades ago.

“My dad always wanted to take care of everyone that came into the store whether it was a man or a woman, whatever,” she said from behind the store’s cash register. “I try to offer you an honest price.”

While the Elko store has been open since 1936 at 416 Idaho St., its roots stretch back to the 1920s in McDermitt, Nevada, when the late Joe Anacabe decided to open a store.

“My father went to that area above Winnemucca about 1902,” Franzoia says. “He was a buckaroo. He’d drive those 10-horse teams and did all that kind of stuff. Wound up with some cattle, he was trying to get rid of them.”

Anacabe sold his cattle — saying he would never be broke again — and opened a general store in McDermitt.

After traveling to the Basque Country with his son in 1928 and spending some time in California, where his son settled, Anacabe decided to return to Nevada.