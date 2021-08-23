WATCH NOW: Anthem Broadband groundbreaking ceremony

When completed, there will be over 440 miles of main-line conduit in the ground.

Anthem said the key to the success of this project is its Active Ethernet construction design, where most providers settle for a Gigabit Ethernet passive optical network service. The primary difference is that GPON relies on shared connections to make construction easier and cheaper.

Active Ethernet is more expensive and uses considerably more conduit and fiber. In the long run, it provides everyone with a direct connection to a main service switch and creates an infrastructure that is easier to upgrade and expand in the future.

To start, a 100 Gig, redundant transport connection has been brought into town to provide the primary connection out to the World Wide Web. Customers will be able to select from plans ranging from 250Mbps to 10Gbps, with a 1 Gbps plan costing $119 per month.

Customers who sign up will not have to pay any construction, rental, or connectivity fees. The advertised price is what residents should expect to pay.

“Anthem believes in making internet easy and the best way to do that is get rid of all the hidden fees,” Larsen said.