ELKO – A Blue Lives Matter rally was held Saturday on the steps of the Elko County Courthouse, a little over a week after a Black Lives Matter rally was held at the same location.

About a dozen supporters of law enforcement showed up for the 4 p.m. event, and were joined by several others over the next hour.

“I started this because I got tired of all the bashing on the police officers, and I wanted to show encouragement and support for all of them,” said organizer Beth Kellum, who is not affiliated with any related organization.

Supporters held signs saying “Police Lives Matter” and black-and-white U.S. flags that were designed to support fallen members of law enforcement. Such flags that include a blue and red stripe show support for both police and firefighters, respectively.

“There’s a lot of bashing on cops today,” said Elko native Kris Kellum. “Two weeks ago during COVID-19 we were praising our first responders, not bashing them.”

Cars on Idaho Street honked in support as they passed the group. Across the street, a lone protester held a sign saying Black Lives Matter.

“I’m just here to make sure anybody going by who feels like all there is is hate knows that there’s at least one person here who’s not afraid to stand up and say that black lives matter,” said the young woman holding the sign, who did not want to be identified.

She said she also participated in the Black Lives Matter rally on June 4, in which the crowd held a ceremony in honor of black citizens who have been killed in confrontations with police.

The Elko Police Department investigated a video from that rally that appears to show a man in a car pointing a gun at people in the peaceful rally after they crossed Idaho Street. No one has been arrested.

Large rallies have been held in communities across the nation in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has resulted in charges against the four officers involved.

