WATCH NOW: Brady Nielson, Artist of the month at Clearly Nevada Art Gallery

ELKO – Clearly Nevada Art Gallery is now hosting an “artist of the month.” The work of local painter Brady Nielson is the first to be highlighted.
Nielson began painting at a young age, around the time of junior high school.
“I really liked drawing and painting, but I put it off once I got into high school,” he said. “I was a three-sport athlete. I played baseball, I wrestled and I played football.”
Nielson did take some art classes while in high school, but once he went to college he had to completely drop his passion for art. He took a lot of science- and math-based classes.
Nielson is an engineer with Western Explosives Systems Co. in Elko.
He received a degree in geology from Southern Utah University and then worked on a blasting crew with WESCO, which piqued his interest in explosives. He later earned a master’s degree in mining engineering with a specialization in blasting. He went to work in underground coal mining in the Midwest for a short time. WESCO called him and asked if he would come back to work for them.
During a family holiday in Utah where he is from, Nielson began binge-watching Bob Ross episodes on Netflix at his mom’s house. His wife had no idea he was “into” art.
“It was an inspiration for me to pick up my paintbrush,” he said.
Now he paints in his free time.
Support Local Journalism
“First it started for fun, then I started posting my work online and started selling it,” Nielson said.
He now sells his work on Etsy, locally, and maintains a business Facebook page.
“If I can start making money at my hobby, then, why not?”
Nielson mostly works with acrylic paints, but he is interested in trying oils and other paint media. He is considering teaching someday.
Nieslon was one of the first artists to show at Clearly Nevada, a new gallery in town that opened late spring.
Owner LeRay Reese said Nielson’s work, especially “Essential Workers,” inspires visitors to the gallery. The painting portrays workers in several different fields, including medicine, public safety and law enforcement, shown in silhouette against the American flag.
“I created it as a tribute when coronavirus first hit,” Nielson said. “A lot of those people had to keep the economy going. I started thinking about ideas and that is what I came up with.”
“Because of Brady’s schedule,” we will probably not have a reception,” Reese said.
However, people can come by the gallery any time during hours of operation to view his paintings and prints.
—
Elko murals: The full collection and where to find them:
Basque Bastion
Blue Jay Blues
Boxing Bunnies
Community Project
Bing Crosby Mural
Dagger and Rose
Bright Blossoms
Abstract Attraction
Caterpillar Crawl
Feather Fun
Cacaphony of Color
Basque Buddies
Fanciful Face
Giddiup!
Desert Diva
Be Yourself
Fish Facade
Ganesh Charturthi
Blue Buckaroo
Local Inspiration
Elko Roundup
Grouse Greeter
Hope
Indian Relay
Local Muralist
Native Detail
Geometric Gem
Orb and Tentacles
Nevada
Bucking Bronc
Polynesian Pride
Mexican Doll
Raining Color
Mexican Mysteries
Primary Prism
Mighty Mural
Ogi Deli
Railroad Renegade
Moose on the Loose
Pretty Lady
Photo Montage
Purple Turtle
The Law
Starry Night
Railway Right of Way
Rockin' Reptile
Rodeo Roper
Simple Synchrony
The Western Frontier
Western Wildlife
Sunny Sunflowers
Sunset
Words of Wisdom
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.