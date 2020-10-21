WATCH NOW: Brady Nielson, Artist of the month at Clearly Nevada Art Gallery

ELKO – Clearly Nevada Art Gallery is now hosting an “artist of the month.” The work of local painter Brady Nielson is the first to be highlighted.

Nielson began painting at a young age, around the time of junior high school.

“I really liked drawing and painting, but I put it off once I got into high school,” he said. “I was a three-sport athlete. I played baseball, I wrestled and I played football.”

Nielson did take some art classes while in high school, but once he went to college he had to completely drop his passion for art. He took a lot of science- and math-based classes.

Nielson is an engineer with Western Explosives Systems Co. in Elko.

He received a degree in geology from Southern Utah University and then worked on a blasting crew with WESCO, which piqued his interest in explosives. He later earned a master’s degree in mining engineering with a specialization in blasting. He went to work in underground coal mining in the Midwest for a short time. WESCO called him and asked if he would come back to work for them.