WATCH NOW: Camp Lamoille marks second year of rebuilding

LAMOILLE CANYON — On a chilly, hazy Saturday morning a few days before the first day of fall, members of the Elko Lions Club reviewed Camp Lamoille’s progress in a year marked by COVID-19.

Phase 1 of the camp’s restoration is nearly complete, said Chuck Stout, chairman of Camp Lamoille. Electrical and water lines have been installed, the generator is running, and water is being pumped to a cistern on a nearby hill that irrigates the athletic quad.

“There have been some huge improvements,” Stout said as he opened doors to let light into the two shower areas in the concrete restroom building, one of the few structures left standing from the Range 2 fire.

The restrooms have been outfitted with new tile showers, and metal grading covers the windows that were broken by vandals more than a year ago.

“All of the labor and materials for the showers were donated,” Stout said. “We have all new construction and new plumbing. We stripped the building down to the bare bones at the clean up, so it looks considerably different now.”

Camp Lamoille is also looking different than it did two years ago on that Sunday morning when the Range 2 Fire swept through Lamoille Canyon at the end of September 2018, burning more than 9,000 acres in the Ruby Mountains.