WATCH NOW: Camp Lamoille marks second year of rebuilding

LAMOILLE CANYON — On a chilly, hazy Saturday morning a few days before the first day of fall, members of the Elko Lions Club reviewed Camp Lamoille’s progress in a year marked by COVID-19.
Phase 1 of the camp’s restoration is nearly complete, said Chuck Stout, chairman of Camp Lamoille. Electrical and water lines have been installed, the generator is running, and water is being pumped to a cistern on a nearby hill that irrigates the athletic quad.
“There have been some huge improvements,” Stout said as he opened doors to let light into the two shower areas in the concrete restroom building, one of the few structures left standing from the Range 2 fire.
The restrooms have been outfitted with new tile showers, and metal grading covers the windows that were broken by vandals more than a year ago.
“All of the labor and materials for the showers were donated,” Stout said. “We have all new construction and new plumbing. We stripped the building down to the bare bones at the clean up, so it looks considerably different now.”
Camp Lamoille is also looking different than it did two years ago on that Sunday morning when the Range 2 Fire swept through Lamoille Canyon at the end of September 2018, burning more than 9,000 acres in the Ruby Mountains.
Then, scorched trees blanketed the landscape, and all that was left of the historic Warner Whipple Lodge was the stone chimney and fireplace. Only a few buildings survived the blaze.
Today, the camp shows its scars but there are patches of green quaking aspen seedlings throughout the area. And they’re taking over Camp Lamoille.
“Look out there,” Stout said, pointing to a cluster of green shoots popping out of the ground where the Lions Club is planning to create RV spaces. “We leveled that a month ago. You think it’s weeds? No, that’s trees.”
Restoration and Revitalization
Aspen seedlings are growing in thick patches within Camp Lamoille, the result of the fire that has helped rejuvenate growth in the area.
Robin Wignall, U.S. Forest Service Northeast Zone hydrologist based in Elko, has been watching Lamoille Canyon recover since the Range 2 Fire swept through the area.
“Visually, the Canyon has changed a lot because the tops of a lot of plants had been burned, but the root systems were still very much intact,” Wignall explained.
The roots of aspen trees and other foliage were waiting “for the right amount of precipitation” before resprouting, she said.
“Aspen actually needs recurrent fire to clean out diseases from the stand and rejuvenate it, so it has the best chance of surviving and resilience to future disturbances,” Wignall continued.
What takes longer are mountain mahogany trees because those are re-seeders instead of re-sprouters.
“That’s why with the volunteers’ help and natural reseeding we have a really strong, young population of those mountain mahogany coming back into the fire area,” Wignall said. “In terms of long-term habitat from that species, it’s looking good at this point.”
This summer, the Forest Service worked to prevent weeds from moving into the fire area, utilizing herbicide and biological control releases into Lamoille Canyon.
“For the leafy spurge, we released the flea beetle into the Canyon that should do a really good job of knocking back those populations in the lower part,” Wignall said. She also thanked the community for supporting the restoration efforts the past couple of years.
“As the fire area recovers, grows and becomes what it’s going to be next, we’re lucky [that we] did not get a bunch of weeds coming into the fire area.”
COVID-19 and the Comeback
There was a significant slowdown in the progress of rebuilding Camp Lamoille, Stout said. Part of it was related to COVID-19 shutdowns, and part of it just plain bureaucracy.
Building permits necessary to construct a dining pavilion over the old lodge as part of Phase 2 are still in the pipeline, Stout said.
Additionally, the Forest Service is awaiting the State Historic Preservation Office’s green light, which deemed the Walter Whipple Lodge a historical site in perpetuity.
“This whole area was designated historic because of the old lodge, and the Office has oversight, so they have to bless our plans. They haven’t done that yet,” Stout said.
“We didn’t get quite as much done as we hoped to this year,” Stout said. “The process is much slower than we hoped for.”
Stout said according to U.S. Forest District Ranger Josh Nichols, it’s right on time.
“He said in his eyes we’re right on track,” Stout recounted. “He doesn’t see any issues.”
Above all, Camp Lamoille must maintain its rustic feel, according to the Historic Preservation Office, Stout said.
“They don’t want to lose that historical perspective, even though we’re going to modernize it considerably over what it was,” he explained.
The Lions Club has adhered to COVID-19 state directives relating to public gathering restrictions, allowing no more than 10 people at the site at a time and maintaining social distancing. But Camp Lamoille is still on the minds of many people who are contacting the club two to three times a week to book reservations.
“We’re going to have limited services, but a couple of people wanted to have weddings out here, so as long as they don’t expect a lot of facilities they can use the grounds as a venue for the day. We can support that,” Stout said.
Moving Forward
With Phase 1 complete, the Elko Lions Club has received $440,000 in total contributions and insurance proceeds, incurring $22,000 in expenses, according to Teri Gage, Lions Club member and Chair of the Community Foundation of Elko County Advisory Committee.
“We are very proud to report that with all the work that has been completed up at Camp Lamoille, we have only spent $22,000 of our funds to date,” Gage said. “A substantial portion of this work was completed with generous donations of materials and in-kind services from local businesses and contractors. We can’t thank this community enough for all of the tremendous support.”
Permits could arrive by the end of October, Stout said, which would give the club time to plan Phase 2 and the construction of the RV sites, cabins and pavilion.
Looking back over a year stalled out by COVID, Stout said the Lions Club was probably “a little aggressive in our plans to get rebuilt, but that was enthusiasm, I think.”
“The main thing is things aren’t standing still,” Stout said emphatically. “There’s been a lot of donation of cash and materials. People may not be able to see it, but we are moving forward.”
