WATCH NOW: City council candidates debate Covid and cannabis

Miller agreed with the rest of the candidates that the City Council would remain required to follow state directives, but said that until the county’s virus infection rates fall, “we’re not opening anything.”

“We’re not bringing in people to visit and travel and spend money in our shops. Until we figure this out, or until we all have a tacit agreement with it, this is going to continue to wreak havoc on our community,” he said.

When the panelists were asked about maintaining the city’s moratorium on marijuana dispensaries, should the state allow Elko County more dispensary licenses, Miller and Smith voiced their support for lifting the ban.

“I think we should absolutely open up the city to having that extra source of income,” Miller said, suggesting the dispensary could be located next to the Elko Police Department. “Our sales tax … and room tax has plummeted. We need to find a new revenue source, and we need to do it now. Is that going to solve all of our problems? No, but we can do it.”

Smith, a registered nurse, said her research into the biochemistry of cannabis “had so many values,” but stated the issue had “Constitutional aspects” for Elko.